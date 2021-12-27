Is there a Manningcast today for Week 16 Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints MNF clash?

The Manningcast, an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, has been a success with fans and celebrities alike. With the brothers' likeability and their own brand of subtle yet hilarious humor, the show attracts viewers of all ages.

Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup pits the Miami Dolphins (7-7) against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) in a battle between two teams vying for pole position. However, people are inquiring as to whether or not tonight's game will feature a Manningcast broadcast as well.

Manningcast will not air tonight for Monday Night Football

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

Unfortunately for viewers, the Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and the Saints will not have a Manningcast version to go along with it.

This means that the only version of the Monday Night Football broadcast will be aired on ESPN with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters (on the field).

The Manningcast has become known for its humor and the celebrity guests who stop by and have a grand time talking football, amongst other things, with Peyton and Eli.

Some of the guests who have appeared on the Manningcast include LeBron James, Brett Favre, Marshawn Lynch, Joe Buck, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

NFL @NFL



"I enjoyed all those games, Tom." -Eli 😭



📺: ESPN2 @EliManning Brady enjoyed playing against Peyton "much more.""I enjoyed all those games, Tom." -Eli 😭📺: ESPN2 @TomBrady Brady enjoyed playing against Peyton "much more.""I enjoyed all those games, Tom." -Eli 😭📺: ESPN2 @TomBrady @EliManning https://t.co/ucaNBA2aOp

The crew of Levy, Griese, Riddick and Salters will be on-board to discuss all elements of tonight's game.

After starting the season with a record of 1-7, Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins have won six consecutive games.

Tua Tagovailoa, the team's much-maligned quarterback, has silenced his doubters (to some degree) as he has been the catalyst for the abrupt about-face for the team's season.

Meanwhile, like several other teams this year, the New Orleans Saints have been fighting a battle of attrition between injuries and players on the COVID-19/reseve list. During the off-season, franchise legend Drew Brees retired to take a job as an analyst for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

His replacement, former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury earlier in the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Winston's replacements, backup quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, are both on the COVID-19/reserve list. The team will now be forced to start rookie quarterback Ian Book, the former star of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Saints lost their chance to win the division with the Buccaneers' 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But the team is now solely focused on getting into the playoffs and perhaps playing spoiler to some of the higher seeds in the conference.

If Ian Book goes down during the game, the Saints' emergency quarterback on the depth chart is none other than their All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara.

Also Read Article Continues below

Let's hope it doesn't come down to that on Monday as we watch the two teams battle for their playoff chances.

Edited by Piyush Bisht