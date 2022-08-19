Manti Te'o net worth: How much did ex-NFL star earn in salary and endorsements?

Former NFL star Manti Te'o is in the news after a documentary on his famous girlfriend hoax was released earlier this week. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, a Netflix documentary, uncovers the accounts of the former New Orleans Saints star and his known associates during the much-reported scandal.

The linebacker became the center of a media storm in 2013 after his girlfriend Lennay Kekua, who reportedly died of leukemia, turned out to be non-existent. Nearly a decade after the incident, the former Notre Dame star has opened up on the entire saga in the Netflix production.

Netflix @netflix Manti Te’o and his online connection dominated headlines in 2013.



Now, for the first time, find out what really happened in UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. Premiering tomorrow. Manti Te’o and his online connection dominated headlines in 2013.Now, for the first time, find out what really happened in UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. Premiering tomorrow. https://t.co/yBAQNU3RrF

The 31-year-old was a contender for the Heismann Trophy during college and played for the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints in the years to come. Manti Te'o was last attached to the Chicago Bears in 2020 and was placed on their practice squad. His contract expired in January 2021, and he has been a free agent ever since.

Thor Nystrom @thorku We all owe Manti Te'o an apology We all owe Manti Te'o an apology https://t.co/a5xBCjrUp5

Manti Te'o net worth: Manti Te'o career earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Manti Te'o is worth approximately around $3.5 million. Much of it is down to his career in the NFL, where he had six good seasons before hitting free agency.

Manti Te'o was selected 38th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the NFL draft and did particularly well for the franchise before injuries halted his progress. He had signed an initial four-year deal worth $5 million. The contract included over $3 million in guaranteed money and a signing bonus of about $2 million.

The linebacker was then traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he signed a two-year contract. Per Spotrac, he earned a total of $10.42 million in salary in the NFL.

Manti Te'o was already in the headlines before making the NFL after Deadspin reported that it could find no record of Kekua existing in January 2013. It was later revealed that the former Notre Dame star was catfished with a fake profile created by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

Tuiasosopo is a biological male who created a fake person to cope with gender dysphoria. He later faked Kekua's death to end the relationship with Te'o, who never got to meet his online girlfriend.

Fortunately, Manti Te'o has since moved on from the hoax. The 31-year-old is now married to fitness enthusiast Jovi Nicole. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed a daughter named Hiromi last summer.

Edited by Piyush Bisht