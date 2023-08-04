Marcedes Lewis career earnings: How much has Bears tight end earned in his NFL career so far?

Chicago Bears veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis has made $60,851,259 in his 17-year NFL career. Lewis made $46,280,000 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and $14,571,259 with the Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars drafted the UCLA alum in the first round of the 2006 draft, and he has been in the league since then.

Lewis recently signed a one-year deal with the Bears, who are currently rebuilding. He will bring much-needed experience to the Bears' receivers' room, and he will be hoping to guide the team to a postseason berth.

This will be Lewis' 18th NFL season — breaking a tie with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most ever played by a tight end.

Marcedes Lewis' net worth

According to numerous net worth tracking sources, Marcedes Lewis has an estimated grand net worth of $25 million. Lewis has played for two NFL franchises: the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. He has made the postseason five times in his 17-year NFL career and has played in 251 regular season games.

He is one of the most consistent and durable players at the tight end position, amassing over 250 regular season appearances and starting 221. The Los Angeles native is one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite teammates. The four-time MVP once said, "Lewis is a guy I want to finish my career with."

Marcedes Lewis' NFL legacy

Marcedes Lewis is an experienced NFL tight end with a consistent track record during his time in the National Football League. Lewis was drafted in 2006 and is one of the few players of his draft class still in the league. He represented the Jacksonville Jaguars for 12 seasons, during which he was a second-team All-Pro selection, a 2010 Pro Bowl selection, and a member of two postseason teams.

Following his 12th season with the Jags, he was released by the franchise and subsequently picked up by the Green Bay Packers. Lewis was a rotational piece with the Packers, as the team was well-stacked at the tight end position. However, he later became an undisputed starter and one of Aaron Rodgers' more favored targets.

Lewis left the Packers in the same offseason as Rodgers and has recently joined the Chicago Bears, only his third franchise. How he performs in the relatively young Bears franchise remains to be seen.

