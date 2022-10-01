Marcus Mariota or Carson Wentz: Who is a good fantasy pick?

Yet another dilemma arises when you think about Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz as fantasy picks. Who do you think can pull off some good points this weekend as the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders look to build points?

Mariota's team lost their first two games of the 2022 season (New Orleans Saints, 27-26 and Los Angeles Rams 31-27). They managed to grab a win in their latest meeting against the Seattle Seahawks (27-23).

The Commanders have seen a similar fate this season with two defeats in their first three games. In Week 1, they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22. In Week 2, they lost to the Detriot Lions 36-27. In Week 3, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-8.

Marcus Mariota vs Carson Wentz: Key stats this season

Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks

Marcus Mariota has been substantial right from the start of the season with stable individual performances thus far. The QB managed to register 215 passing yards in his first game against the New Orleans Saints.

Further, the 28-year-old covered 196 yards in his second game against the Los Angeles Rams. In the same battle, he also collected two touchdowns and two interceptions. Marcus grabbed 229 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception each when his team clashed against the Seahawks last weekend.

Carson Wentz has 861 passing yards in total and seven touchdowns in his first three matches. The 29-year-old made a strong start this season with 313 passing yards, two interceptions and four TDs against the Jaguars.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

Wentz went on to collect more passing yards in his next two games. He managed 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Detroit Lions. His recent encounter against the Eagles brought only 211 yards to his stats.

How did Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz perform last season?

Since he's played fewer games, Mariota was nowhere near Wentz's overall fantasy points for the 2021-22 NFL season. Marcus racked up just 14.86 points across nine games for his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. He averaged 1.7 fantasy points per game.

Carson, however, was splendid throughout his 17 appearances for his former team, the Indianapolis Colts. He scored 258.02 fantasy points with an average of 15.2 points per game.

Marcus Mariota vs Carson Wentz: Who should you pick for Week 4?

Mariota has been attracting more attention from the Falcons with his ability to push the ball downfield, rushing yards, and red zone carries. With 640 passing yards already this season, he is a juicy pick for the fantasy team. In addition, he has 48.8 fantasy points so far.

Carson showed a slower rate of performance in his last game against the Eagles' defense. Even if he has 64.14 points so far this season, we would recommend picking Marcus for Week 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far