Marcus Maye landing spots: 3 teams that should target veteran DB after Saints release

The New Orleans Saints will release defensive back Marcus Maye once the 2024 NFL league year starts.

Availability has been his biggest issue after playing only 17 games over two seasons. Make it 23 games played in three seasons after adding the six games for the New York Jets in 2021.

While his departure from New Orleans is inevitable, how the Saints approach it remains uncertain. According to USA Today’s John Sigler, releasing him before Jun. 1 corresponds to a $8.4 million dead cap. Maye is off their books after one season, but the Saints will save only $1.1 million because of his $9.6 cap hit in 2024.

Conversely, they could designate him as a post-June 1 cut, allowing them to spread the $8.4 million over two seasons.

Playing fewer games in 2023 (7) than in 2022 (10) shortens the market for Maye. His injury-riddled seasons take away his leverage to negotiate a contract comparable to the three-year, $22.5 million deal he signed with New Orleans during the 2022 offseason.

However, any NFL team looking to stock their safety rotation could reap rewards from signing Marcus Maye. Therefore, these three teams could use his services the most:

Three landing spots for Marcus Maye

Maye needs a fresh start after a disappointing stint with the Saints. However, he must clean up his act before continuing his NFL career. Of the 17 games he missed with New Orleans, three were due to a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Before that, the former Florida Gator had DUI and aggravated assault incidents. But if he’s cleared from injury, he could be a serviceable safety, especially in blitzes and run defense. It would also help if he plays for teams with lofty expectations, like the following:

#1 Green Bay Packers

The Packers have a young and promising offense led by Jordan Love and a bunch of second and third-year players.

However, it’s on defense that they need more help, especially if their five free-agent safeties don’t return. Marcus Maye would be ashamed to mess up Green Bay’s good fortune if he joined the team.

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like the Packers, the Buccaneers reached the NFC Divisional Round after beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

Marcus Maye could play again for Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers if he ends up in Tampa Bay. Playing alongside All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. (granted, he re-signs) would be a welcome challenge for Maye.

#3 Detroit Lions

The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game despite having a questionable defense. They could lose Will Harris, Tracy Walker, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to free agency, allowing Marcus Maye to suit up for a team with high hopes.