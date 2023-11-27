Marcus Peters landing spots: 5 teams that should target disgruntled Raiders CB

Is the Marcus Peters era over in Nevada? When the Las Vegas Raiders signed the 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year, many believed it to be the latest in a splurge thst would return them to Super Bowl contention in the post-Derek Carr era.

However, they have been no better than a midpack team, and it has cost them coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. It gets worse, though. During Sunday's 17-31 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Peters was benched for Jack Jones after missing multiple tackles and had an argument with interim HC Antonio Pierce:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's too late to trade him, but releasing him is another thing entirely, and these teams could already be salivating at having him...

Teams that could trade for Marcus Peters

5) Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are still reeling from losing Kevin Byard

It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans are rebuilding, but parting ways with star safety Kevin Byard must still sting, as it leaves them with a shallow secondary.

Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry are still there, but the defense feels incomplete without a credientialed defensive back, and Marcus Peters could be that answer.

4) New York Giants

Brian Daboll needs a proven defensive back like Marcus Peters

After a stunning playoff return in 2022, the New York Giants have seemingly crashed back down to earth in 2023.

Mired in 4-8 purgatory ahead of their bye week, they need to shore up both their offense and defense if they are to continue contending for the playoffs. The secondary, especially, is very lacking in star quality, which Peters could provide.

3) Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay has the Rams' offense back on track; now it is the defense's turn

The Los Angeles Rams may have found their offensive core for the next few years. They have Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and Stetson Bennett potentially competing to be the starting quarterback, with a three-headed WR corps of Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua and reliable tight end Tyler Higbee to throw to.

However, on the other side of the ball, there's only so much that Aaron Donald can do. He needs help, and while Byron Young has been decent, reuniting him with Peters will do the team wonders.

2) Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pedersen vs Indianapolis Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most potent offenses in the AFC. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and receiving threats like Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley and tight end Evan Engram, all enabled by an offensive line led by Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.

But the passing defense leaves something to be desired, and someone like Marcus Peters would be a great piece for a unit that has allowed a fifth-worst 2,805 yards in the air.

1) Cincinnati Bengals

Duke Tobin is still reeling from losing multiple defensive backs

There are two reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals are dead-last in the AFC North. First, Joe Burrow is gone, which is obvious. No offense to Jake Browning, but he's nowhere near Burrow's level.

The other? They lost Eli Apple, Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. While none of them reached a Pro Bowl, they helped turn the team into a good defensive team. Peters could be the key to bringing it back.