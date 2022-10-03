Marcus Peters lashing out at Jim Harbaugh during Ravens loss to Bills shows how little control HC has over locker room as Lamar Jackson contract talks loom

The Baltimore Ravens lost a golden opportunity to not only get to first place in the division and cement themselves as a real contender. They faced off with the Buffalo Bills and had a 20-3 lead at one point. That lead was totally squandered as they lost 23-20 on a last second field goal by Tyler Bass.

It was an embarrassing loss for one of the top teams in the AFC and a frustrating second half for the team. Head coach John Harbaugh couldn't hold onto a big lead and it cost his team, and cornerback Marcus Peters lashed out at his head coach.

As the Bills trotted out to kick what would be the game-winning field goal, Peters was seen going after Harbaugh on the sideline. Blowing a big lead is often blamed on the defense, and one of the Ravens' star defenders seems to be blaming his head coach.

Coaches tried to hold Peters back but he slipped around them in pursuit of his head coach. It's not a good look for someone who's widely considered one of the best coaches in the league.

That level of anger shown towards a head coach is not very common. Most NFL players don't lash out at their head coach and most internal issues are just that- internal.

The fact that the frustration boiled over on the sideline with everyone watching could indicate that Harbaugh doesn't have as strong a grip on the locker room as many may have thought.

This could spell doom for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson's impending free agency. If Harbaugh has lost the locker room, there's almost no way Jackson will want to continue playing for a team like that.

Has John Harbaugh lost the Ravens locker room?

As mentioned, that kind of explosion does not look good for any coach. Harbaugh has been with Baltimore since 2008. That kind og long-tenured coach doesn't often get yelled at by his players.

Peters is an emotional player and there was undoubtedly a lot of frustration from blowing a 17 point lead. That's more than enough reason for a brief explosion.

However, it is worth monitoring as it is the second huge lead the Ravens have blown this year. With a huge offseason on the way, it's not the time for internal turmoil.

