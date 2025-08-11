Mark Andrews fantasy outlook 2025: Is Ravens TE a good pick this year?

Mark Andrews is entering his eighth season as a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens. In 2024, Andrews put up another solid year of production, making him a top-five tight end, fantasy-wise. However, can fantasy managers expect similar production from the 29-year-old in 2025? Let's take a look.

Ad

Should you draft Ravens TE Mark Andrews in 2025?

NFL: Baltimore Ravens Minicamp - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Much has been made of Andrews' outlook with the Ravens, with the young Isaiah Likely on the rise. There were, in fact, rumors that Baltimore could move on from Andrews this offseason and look to Likely to take on starting tight end responsibilities for the club.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That ultimately proved not to be true and was beneficial for Baltimore, given that Likely is dealing with a foot injury. Andrews remains the starting tight end for the Ravens as of this writing, and if his past production is any indication, he is still in line for a top-10 season at tight end in fantasy.

Mark Andrews' fantasy outlook in 2025

NFL: Baltimore Ravens Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Andrews comes off a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, with Likely on the rise, his young understudy may be in line to take up even more targets this season. Andrews' production could be expected to drop from last year, but not enough to take him off draft boards completely.

Ad

The veteran remains a proven and reliable receiving target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will likely continue to look his way in key situations. Sportskeeda's fantasy football simulator has Andrews earning 820 receiving yards for seven touchdowns, totaling 194 fantasy points in a PPR format.

Is Mark Andrews a good pick in fantasy football this year?

NFL: Baltimore Ravens Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Andrews will still be a valuable commodity in any format, but likely even more in a PPR format given he's one of Jackson's favorite weapons to target. Despite sharing targets with Likely, Andrews remains the clear starter and is likely to take the lion's share of them this season, barring injury.

Ad

He likely won't be as productive as other top tight ends such as Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, and others who don't have competition at the position. Still, at a position that's thin, fantasy-wise, Andrews remains a reliable pick for managers to start in 2025.

Where should you draft Mark Andrews this year?

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Mark Andrews' current ADP is around 85 in standard scoring formats and 74 in PPR. This makes him the approximate TE7 in both formats. If you're still down a tight end in the middle rounds of your draft and Andrews is still available on the draft board, you should select him with confidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.