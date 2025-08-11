Mark Andrews fantasy outlook 2025: Is Ravens TE a good pick this year?

Mark Andrews is entering his eighth season as a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens. In 2024, Andrews put up another solid year of production, making him a top-five tight end, fantasy-wise. However, can fantasy managers expect similar production from the 29-year-old in 2025? Let's take a look.
Should you draft Ravens TE Mark Andrews in 2025?
Much has been made of Andrews' outlook with the Ravens, with the young Isaiah Likely on the rise. There were, in fact, rumors that Baltimore could move on from Andrews this offseason and look to Likely to take on starting tight end responsibilities for the club.
That ultimately proved not to be true and was beneficial for Baltimore, given that Likely is dealing with a foot injury. Andrews remains the starting tight end for the Ravens as of this writing, and if his past production is any indication, he is still in line for a top-10 season at tight end in fantasy.
Mark Andrews' fantasy outlook in 2025
Andrews comes off a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, with Likely on the rise, his young understudy may be in line to take up even more targets this season. Andrews' production could be expected to drop from last year, but not enough to take him off draft boards completely.
The veteran remains a proven and reliable receiving target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will likely continue to look his way in key situations. Sportskeeda's fantasy football simulator has Andrews earning 820 receiving yards for seven touchdowns, totaling 194 fantasy points in a PPR format.
Is Mark Andrews a good pick in fantasy football this year?
Andrews will still be a valuable commodity in any format, but likely even more in a PPR format given he's one of Jackson's favorite weapons to target. Despite sharing targets with Likely, Andrews remains the clear starter and is likely to take the lion's share of them this season, barring injury.
He likely won't be as productive as other top tight ends such as Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, and others who don't have competition at the position. Still, at a position that's thin, fantasy-wise, Andrews remains a reliable pick for managers to start in 2025.
Where should you draft Mark Andrews this year?
Mark Andrews' current ADP is around 85 in standard scoring formats and 74 in PPR. This makes him the approximate TE7 in both formats. If you're still down a tight end in the middle rounds of your draft and Andrews is still available on the draft board, you should select him with confidence.
