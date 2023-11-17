Mark Andrews injury history: Deep dive into Ravens TE's problems

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is one of the best pass-catching tight ends of his generation. The Oklahoma alum has been a model of consistency since getting drafted in 2018, and he is arguably Lamar Jackson's favorite target in Baltimore.

However, for all of Andrews' accolades on the Gridiron, it begs the question of whether he might have been able to achieve way more if not for injury. Since entering the league, Mark Andrews has suffered numerous season-altering injuries. Hence, in light of his likely season-ending injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, let's take a deep dive into the numerous injuries suffered by the perennial Pro Bowler.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Mark Andrews' injury history in the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Mark Andrews in round three of the 2018 NFL draft. It took just over a year for the versatile tight end to suffer his first injury in the National Football League. Here, we will be listing and looking into the more significant injuries suffered by Mark Andrews in the National Football League.

We won't delve into college injuries or minor injuries sustained by the three-time Pro Bowler. Every player in the NFL sustains those, so we will instead focus on the times that Andrews' participation in games was affected due to injury.

On December 26, 2019, Mark Andrews suffered a grade one pedal ankle sprain. The pass catcher dealt with the ankle issue. He was a nonparticipant for a few days ahead of the Week 17 game. He was inactive for that game.

Andrews' next significant injury happened on October 8, 2020. The Pro Bowler suffered a thigh glute strain. He was subsequently added to the Ravens' Week 5 injury report with a thigh issue. Andrews was later declared active for the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Expand Tweet

Then, on October 27, 2022, Andrews suffered a shoulder injury. Andrews, who entered Week 8 on the injury list with a knee injury, left the game in the second quarter with a strained shoulder.

Last but not least was an ankle injury suffered on November 17, 2023, against the Bengals. Andrews went down on the team's opening drive against the Bengals with an ankle injury. That came after a crunching tackle from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh informed the media that Andrews' injury was likely season-ending.