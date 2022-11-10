Mark Andrews injury update: Fantasy outlook and viable replacements for Ravens tight end in Week 10

Baltimore Ravens tight Mark Andrews is having a very strong 2022 campaign, but has been picking up knocks on an almost weekly basis. Eventually, these took their toll and he was ruled out of the Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens offensive side is struggling with injuries as wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) has been put up on injured reserve and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was also ruled out following Week 8.

Andrews is suffering from multiple injuries, the majority of which he received in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He suffered a knee injury early on and finally had to leave the game after falling awkwardly on his right shoulder. The shoulder injury is reported to be a strain, which is not serious.

He missed last week's game, and it is not clear if he will play in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks as though he will be questionable leading up to their Week 11 matchup, with more information released nearer to the game.

Andrews has played eight games this campaign and has recorded 42 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns. He is having a decent season, but hasn't reached the heights of his 2021 campaign.

The Baltimore Ravens are on a bye in week 10, so fantasy managers obviously won't be starting Mark Andrews. The Ravens are keeping him out and he will most likely make a comeback in Week 11, but how much he will feature is a concern.

Possible replacements for Mark Andrews in Week 10

If Andrews doesn't recover, then TE Isaiah Likely will once again start for the Ravens. Likely started the Week 9 game against the Saints, where he took one reception from five targets for 33 yards. He has played in every game thus far, and has 17 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns. This isn't exactly inspiring, so there are other options you can consider.

Here are some tight ends worth looking at that you may be able to stream in Week 10:

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Dalton Shultz, Dallas Cowboys

Mark Andrews' NFL timeline

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens selected Mark Andrews in the third round (86th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. He is playing his fifth season with the Ravens and so far has 305 receptions from 453 targets for 3,954 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Last season, he recorded 107 receptions for 1361 yards and nine touchdowns. Andrews has made it to the Pro Bowl twice and was an All-Pro in 2021.

