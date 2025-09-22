Mark Andrews or Sam LaPorta Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs ahead of MNF clash

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season concludes tonight when the Detroit Lions face the Baltimore Ravens on the road with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Tight ends Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews could each have big nights for their respective teams. LaPorta has settled in early on in the season while Andrews, has struggled to get productive in the Ravens' passing game thrugh two games.

Let's take a look at how Andrews and LaPorta are expected to perform in fantasy tonight:

Is Mark Andrews a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Through two games so far this season, Mark Andrews has been weirdly quiet in the receiving game.

Andrews only has two receptions for seven yards on four total targets and no touchdown recpetions. His seven receiving yards is actually the least amount of yards by any Ravens pass catcher.

With Isaiah Likely still sidelined, Andrews should still benefit in production with targets and yardage.

Is Sam LaPorta a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Unlike Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta has been productive in the Detriot Lions' passing game. Through the first two games of the season, LaPorta has been targetted 13 times, hauling in nine receptions for 105 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

LaPorta ranks third in yards, tied for second in targets, and is third in receptions on the team, showing that he is one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets

Mark Andrews or Sam LaPorta: Who should I start in Week 3 fantasy football?

Sam Laporta and Mark Andrews' fantasy outlook for Week 3

For tonight's matchup, the Sportskeeda Who Should You Start tool predicts a bigger game for Sam LaPorta. LaPorta is predicted to score 14.2 points to Andrews' 8.7.

LaPorta is expected to have five catches for around 55 yards with a 60% chance of scoring a touchdown. Andrews on the otherhand is projected three catches for around 36 yards, and has a 30% chance of scoring.

Based off of the two tight end's stats through the frist two weeks, it's no surprise that the projector has LaPorta slated to score more than five fantasy points over Andrews.

Even with Likely out for the Ravens, Andrews hasn't had the production many expected. He could have a good game tonight or another quiet night, and with that in question, the safer start would be LaPorta.

