Marlon Humphrey injury update: Ravens CB suffers scary non-contact injury vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is a key part of the team's defense, with the Alabama Crimson Tide alum being a perennial Pro Bowler. Humphrey is one of the fastest players at his position, and he represents a matchup nightmare for opposing wide receivers on a nightly basis.

However, Humphrey has dealt with an array of injury issues in the 2023 season and is on pace to play in a career-low number of games for the year. Let's look at the Alabama native's latest injury.

What happened to Marlon Humphrey?

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a scary non-contact injury in his team's Week 10 game against sworn rivals, the Cleveland Browns. Humphrey exited the game with an apparent ankle injury and looked in significant pain following the knock.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Humphrey was attended to by medics on the Gridiron, and he walked tentatively off the field before entering the medical tent on the sidelines. He was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after.

The Baltimore Ravens will hope that the injury isn't serious, as Humphrey is one of the best players at his position in the league. The pacy ball hawk is a tackling machine and his talents are utilized in an array of ways by the Ravens' coaching staff. To make matters worse, the trade deadline has passed, so there's no way to bring in a player of his caliber at short notice.

How has Marlon Humphrey performed in 2023?

Perennial Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey has yet to be his typically dominant self in 2023 due to his injuries. The elite cornerback has amassed career lows across all major statistical categories, mostly due to the fact that he has only played in five games for the season. He has yet to record an interception for the year, which is rather unusual for a player of such reputation.

Humphrey has dealt with hamstring and ankle injuries this season, and it might be in the Ravens' best interests to let him recover without rushing. A non-contact injury usually spells doom for a player's chance of returning for the season, so we won't be surprised if Humphrey is next seen at the playoffs.