Marlon Humphrey injury update: Will Ravens CB play in Divisional Round matchup vs Texans?

Marlon Humphrey has been one of the best cornerbacks for the Baltimore Ravens' elite defense. He is one of the reasons why they have been one of the top overall defensive units in the entire league during the 2023 NFL season. Their strengths on this side of the football have helped them earn the top seed in the AFC, which comes with home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs.

The issue is that Humphrey has struggled to stay healthy this year, missing seven total games so far. With the Ravens set to host the Houston Texans and their hot offense in the Divisional Round, they were hoping to have their defense at full strength. That will unfortunately not be the case as Marlon Humphrey has officially been ruled out with a calf injury.

Marlon Humphrey injury status: What happened to Ravens CB?

It has been a frustrating 2023 NFL season for Marlon Humphrey as he has been plagued by injuries. He missed the opening four games of the year after having foot surgery and then missed three combined games with two different calf injuries. The most recent one occurred during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins on New Year's Eve.

Humphrey was forced out of the contest early and was unable to return. He then proceeded to be a non-participant in practice for the entire following week before being ruled out for Week 18. The Ravens rested many of their starters in that game, so it was unclear if they were just being cautious with their star cornerback, but his injury now appears to be relatively serious.

The Ravens had a bye during the wild-card round last week, so all of their players had additional time to rest and recover. Despite this luxury, Humphrey was still unable to practice at all this week, being listed as a DNP for all three of the Ravens' practices. This resulted in him officially being ruled out for the divisional round against the Houston Texans.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Divisional Round game?

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will kick off the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with the opening game of the weekend on Saturday. Here are all of the details.

Game : Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Date : Saturday, January 20th

: Saturday, January 20th Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Streaming: ESPN+ and NFL+