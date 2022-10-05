Marquise Brown or Michael Pittman Jr.: Who should you start?

Would you rather have, Marquise Brown or Michael Pittman Jr. on your fantasy roster for Week 5? The Arizona Cardinals battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Indianapolis Colts travel to the Denver Broncos' home turf.

Brown's side has two wins and two defeats so far. They began with a 21-44 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs followed by a 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. They were later beaten by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, 12-20. Arizona's latest fixture was a sounding win over the Carolina Panthers (26-16).

Pittman, on the other hand, has featured in three games out of the first four for the Colts. They started with a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans, a heavy defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars (24-0), and a 20-17 win over the Chiefs. Lastly, they recorded a 17-24 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Marquise Brown vs Michael Pittman Jr. key stats this season

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown played two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

With a catching rate of 66.7%, the wide receiver grabbed four catches, 43 passing yards and one touchdown in his first game. In Week 2, he added 68 yards and six catches with a catch percentage of 54.5.

In Week 3, Brown collected an incredible 14 receptions, 140 passing yards and an 82.4 catch percentage. He went off for six catches for 88 yards and one touchdown in his most recent encounter.

His counterpart, Michael Pittman, has been in decent form despite missing one game for the Colts. He captured nine receptions for 121 passing yards and one touchdown in their first game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 brought 72 yards and eight catches for Pittman, with a catch percentage of 88.9. He wrapped up Week 4 with three receptions and 31 yards.

Marquise Brown vs Michael Pittman Jr.: Who should you play in Week 5?

Marquise Brown is on the Top 10 fantasy football wide receiver list. As per projections, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will target his wideout at least 10 times against the Eagles. The game is also expected to skyrocket, with the Eagles allowing the second-most targets to wide receivers.

Michael Pittman ranks 36th on the Week 5 wide receivers list and should be considered a low-end WR2 against a rugged Denver Broncos defense. If you have to choose between the two, Marquise Brown should be your WR1 pick for Week 5.

