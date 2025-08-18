  • home icon
  MarShawn Lloyd fantasy football injury update: Packers RB gets bad news from HC Matt LaFleur after hamstring scare 

MarShawn Lloyd fantasy football injury update: Packers RB gets bad news from HC Matt LaFleur after hamstring scare 

By Arnold
Modified Aug 18, 2025 14:24 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
MarShawn Lloyd fantasy football injury update: Packers RB gets bad news from HC Matt LaFleur after hamstring scare - Source: Getty

MarShawn Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during his preseason debut with the Green Bay Packers during their clash against the New York Jets on Saturday. The running back is now expected to miss some time, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Moreover, some fantasy football fans want to know if they should pick Lloyd for Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

MarShawn Lloyd injury update: Should you select Packers RB in fantasy football for Week 1 of 2025 season?

Green Bay Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd - Source: Imagn
Green Bay Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd - Source: Imagn

Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered some bad news on MarShawn Lloyd's injury on Sunday.

"He’s gonna miss some time,” LaFleur said about Lloyd's injury.
Lloyd missed the Packers' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts due to a groin injury. Although he played in Green Bay's second preseason game against the Jets, the RB exited the contest after suffering a hamstring issue.

It's unclear whether Lloyd will play in the Packers' third and final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Some reports are also suggesting that the running back might miss Green Bay's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Since there is still no certainty that Lloyd will play against the Lions, fantasy football managers should avoid picking the RB for Week 1 of the regular season. There is also a possibility that the Packers star could miss more than one regular-season game.

However, those who want to select Lloyd for the early part of the season should monitor his status closely.

The Packers took Lloyd with the No. 88 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the RB had his share of injuries during his rookie year.

Lloyd played in just one game for the Packers last season. He recorded 15 yards on six carries and posted three yards on one reception.

While the Packers have high hopes for Lloyd, the player's availability has been an issue.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

