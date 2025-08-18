MarShawn Lloyd fantasy football injury update: Packers RB gets bad news from HC Matt LaFleur after hamstring scare 

MarShawn Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during his preseason debut with the Green Bay Packers during their clash against the New York Jets on Saturday. The running back is now expected to miss some time, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Moreover, some fantasy football fans want to know if they should pick Lloyd for Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

MarShawn Lloyd injury update: Should you select Packers RB in fantasy football for Week 1 of 2025 season?

Green Bay Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd - Source: Imagn

Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered some bad news on MarShawn Lloyd's injury on Sunday.

"He’s gonna miss some time,” LaFleur said about Lloyd's injury.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Matt LaFleur on MarShawn Lloyd: “He’s gonna miss some time.”

Lloyd missed the Packers' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts due to a groin injury. Although he played in Green Bay's second preseason game against the Jets, the RB exited the contest after suffering a hamstring issue.

It's unclear whether Lloyd will play in the Packers' third and final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Some reports are also suggesting that the running back might miss Green Bay's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Since there is still no certainty that Lloyd will play against the Lions, fantasy football managers should avoid picking the RB for Week 1 of the regular season. There is also a possibility that the Packers star could miss more than one regular-season game.

However, those who want to select Lloyd for the early part of the season should monitor his status closely.

The Packers took Lloyd with the No. 88 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the RB had his share of injuries during his rookie year.

Lloyd played in just one game for the Packers last season. He recorded 15 yards on six carries and posted three yards on one reception.

While the Packers have high hopes for Lloyd, the player's availability has been an issue.

