Marshawn Lynch delivers verdict on Packers-Aaron Rodgers standoff: 'If you don’t win a Super Bowl then they both was bullsh****n'

Marshawn Lynch is the gift that keeps on giving. The Seattle Seahawks icon has always stayed true to his beliefs and never let the NFL fame get to his head.

The former Super Bowl champ gave his opinion on the Packers-Rodgers standoff on Wednesday during ESPN's First Take. Marshawn Lynch's opinion was perfect, and the best part is that he did it his way.

"The whole point of playing the game is to win a Super Bowl," Lynch said on First Take. "So, if you don't win a Super Bowl then they both was 'bullsh****n' and should've been on they P's and Q'."

Lynch's statement took both Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman by surprise. Kellerman proceeded to mention that First Take is a family program, to which Lynch responded with, "And I'm a family man."

Marshawn Lynch always keeps it real 🤣



pic.twitter.com/9ZjkVUv3BL — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 28, 2021

Marshawn Lynch was honest, and his point is valid when it comes to the Packers-Rodgers standoff. After all the drama that both sides brought to the NFL offseason, anything short of a Super Bowl will feel like an utter disappointment.

Did Marshawn Lynch make the Packers' 2021 season a Super Bowl-or-bust?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Marshawn Lynch's comments on the standoff between Rodgers and the Packers have given rise to an intriguing question: Are the Packers and Aaron Rodgers entering a Super Bowl-or-bust season?

Green Bay has one more shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The Packers have all but finalized a deal with the Houston Texans to bring back veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. If that's not a statement of intent, chuck that dictionary out.

The upcoming season is more critical for the Packers than Rodgers when it comes to winning a Super Bowl. Rodgers is heading to the free agency market and will, in all likelihood, have a new team next season. He has at least three or four years in him to compete for a championship.

Green Bay, on the other hand, doesn't have that luxury. The Packers are going to potentially lose both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. That leaves Aaron Jones as the last man standing.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admitted that he didn’t give Aaron Rodgers a heads up that the team was going to draft Jordan Love last offseason. "On every side the communication could've been better." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 28, 2021

Once Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, the Packers will have a tough decision at quarterback with Jordan Love. If Green Bay felt comfortable with Love, they would've traded Rodgers for a ton of draft capital.

Instead, the Packers are tucking their tails and crawling back to the reigning MVP, with good reason, of course. Maybe Marshawn Lynch is the wise man on the mountain. If you don't win a Super Bowl...

Edited by Colin D'Cunha