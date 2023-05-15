During the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots, they elected not to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch at a pivotal moment. Instead they threw the ball at the one-yard line on second-and-goal.

As a result, quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception to Patriots CB Malcolm Butler, which won the game for New England. Many thought it was a crazy decision for the Seahawks to throw the ball.

Marshawn Lynch opened about the play with Miami Dolphins wide recevier Tyreek Hill on the "It needed to be said" podcast:

"He probably tell you some foofy sh**. So [Darrell] Bevell and Pete [Carroll] they're gonna spin it high just to make it seem like it was a strategic call.

"When we walked in that huddle, we know we finna call weak. We know that. So when we hear the play call, everybody get confused, like, what?... Like what the fu**, right? And if you go look at the play, I lined up on the wrong side, because I automatically had in my mind, weak.

"So it was like, oh sh**, hold on, hold on, get back over here type sh*t… So I mean, you know the whole thought process of all this sh** like the first thing I thought to do was, I just started laughing."

The Seahawks could have repeated as Super Bowl champions if they handed the ball to Marshawn Lynch

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII when they dominated the Denver Broncos, 43-8. The Super Bowl featured the league's best offense (Denver) vs. the league's best defense (Seattle) and the Seahawks proved to be superior.

The very next season, the Seahawks were looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They became NFC Champions two season in a row and appeared in Super Bowl XLIX where they faced the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks lost 28-24, but lost in the most dramatic way possible. They threw an interception at the goal line, seconds before the game ended. The consensus is that if they had handed the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, they would have won the game.

