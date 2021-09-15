Marshon Lattimore contract: Where does Saints star rank among highest-paid CBs?

Marshon Lattimore had a great Sunday, one he'll remember for years to come. First, the New Orleans Saints stunned the NFL with a blowout win against the Green Bay Packers. A result of 38-3 is something that no one would have foreseen before the game. Quite the opposite, the Packers were the favorites going into the game.

After the colossal win, the cornerback signed a five-year, $97.6 million deal with the franchise, one that includes a $34.1 million guarantee at signing. His contract can max out at $100 million.

Lattimore's injury muddies the waters in New Orleans

All of a sudden reality hits, and hours after such a tide of good news, Lattimore received a pretty bad piece of news. According to Ian Rapoport, the CB is undergoing surgery to repair a chipped bone in his thumb.

Against the Packers', Lattimore lost a single defensive series in the second half. He eventually returned to the game with a cast on his right wrist.

Again, according to Rapoport, Lattimore is on a week-to-week basis — this means the Saints haven't ruled him out against the Carolina Panthers this week. However, taking the field mere days after surgery is unusual in the NFL.

#Saints Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore is having surgery today to repair a chipped bone in his thumb, source says, and the injury he suffered on Sunday makes him week-to-week. Lattimore agreed to his five-year, nearly $100M deal before the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2021

Highest-paid CB in the NFL, based on 2021 average salary

1. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams: $20,000,000

There's a reason why Jalen Ramsey leads all the criteria, because he's the best. He was the best with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he's the best with the Los Angeles Rams. The problem with being a CB is that when the other team realizes how good you are, they stop throwing in your direction that eventually hurts the numbers. Even with the QBs not testing Ramsey's cover, he still managed to get nine deflections and two TDs last year.

2. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: $19,520,600

Last year, Lattimore deflected 11 passes and had two interceptions. Those are big numbers for a #1 CB, but more importantly, Lattimore is a very intelligent player on the field. Watch the video below and see for yourself how important he is to the Saints' defense as a whole, not only to the secondary.

I just stumbled across this clip from Saints-Packers last year and it’s just a friendly reminder that Marshon Lattimore is a really good football player.



pic.twitter.com/5s8b55m1xu — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 10, 2021

3. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: $19,500,000

Playing in an ultra-aggressive Baltimore Ravens defense, Humphrey not only has to hold cover long enough to allow the pass-rushers to get to the QB, as he also helps in blitzes. Humphrey is also a machine forcing fumbles. Throughout his career, he forced 11 fumbles. Ramsey and Lattimore together forced only eight.

4. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills: $17,250,000

White is an interception specialist. He had three last year and in only four years already has 15 in total. White may not be the biggest name on the list, but he sure does his job well enough to help the Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

5. Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles: $16,683,333

Slay has 110 deflections and 20 interceptions in his career. He also has 406 tackles in his eight-year career. Playing first for the Detroit Lions and now for the Eagles, Slay has consistently been a solid CB.

Highest-paid CB in the NFL, based on the guaranteed at signing

1. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams: $43,700,000

2. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: $40,324,566

3. Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins: $40,000,000

4. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills: $36,700,00

5. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: $34,103,000

Highest-paid CB in the NFL, based on the total contract value

1. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams: $100,000,000

2. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: $97,603,00

3. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: $97,500,000

4. Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins: $82,500,000

5. Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins: $75,250,000

(All salary numbers are via Spotrac.com).

