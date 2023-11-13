Marshon Lattimore injury update: Exploring Saints CB’s status

Marshon Lattimore has consistently been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his career with the New Orleans Saints.

His contributions have helped the team rank among the top defenses in recent times. Lattimore excels in man coverage and is often tasked with keeping opposing teams' top wide receiver quiet.

He has appeared in every game so far during the 2023 NFL season with the Saints, but that streak could potentially be in jeopardy.

Lattimore suffered a reported ankle injury during their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings that led to him exiting the contest. This potentially puts his availability in jeopardy for the remainder of the season.

Marshon Lattimore injury update

Marshon Lattimore

Saints coach Dennis Allen met with the media on Monday morning to discuss the injuries suffered by his team during its Week 10 game against the Vikings.

After addressing injuries to Derek Carr and Michael Thomas, he added that Marshon Lattimore suffered what he described as a "fairly significant injury" to his ankle. NFL insider Ian Rapoport followed up on that by reporting via his X account that Lattimore is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

This can be a complicated diagnosis to bounce back from, but the Saints are on a bye week, giving him additional time to recover. How he responds to treatment will likely determine his Week 12 availability.

What happened to Marshon Lattimore?

Late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Lattimore suffered an apparent ankle injury. The injury saw him exit the contest before it was completed, though he nearly played the entire game.

The cornerback reportedly had an MRI on his injured ankle on Monday, the day after the game, and it was said to be a "fairly significant" high-ankle sprain.

While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, the diagnosis is still concerning. This type of injury can often take multiple weeks to overcome depending on the severity and response to treatment.

When will Marshon Lattimore return?

The Saints' Week 11 bye has come at the right time for Lattimore. It would have been extremely difficult to overcome the injury in just one week, but the additional rest potentially gives him a shot to play in Week 12. The Saints are hoping he will be ready for a crucial divisional clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

The positive news is that coach Allen claimed on Monday that the injury is not expected to be season-ending as he avoided any significant structural damage.

If Lattimore is forced to miss any games, Alontae Taylor is likely to enter the starting lineup alongside Paulson Adebo at cornerback.