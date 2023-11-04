Martavis Bryant landing spots: 3 NFL teams that should pursue reinstated WR

Martavis Bryant was suspended indefinitely in 2018 by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Now, the wide receiver has been officially reinstated by the league, effective immediately.

The NFL suspended Bryant for the 2016 season following several violations of the league's policy on substance abuse.

He returned for the 2017 season on a conditional basis, but Goodell suspended him indefinitely after violating the policy again. Bryant last played in the NFL in 2018.

With the trade deadline gone, some teams could still be in the market for a wide. Let's look at some teams that should go after Bryant following his reinstatement.

3 NFL teams that should pursue Martavis Bryant

#1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes hasn't had a No. 1 receiver since Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs passing game could use help. Bryant can be a help to Mahomes as the team sorts out the position.

Possible concerns could be age, as Martavis Bryant is 31 and has been out of the league for some time.

Bryant wouldn't be a top receiver on the team right away but could himself into a prominent role. The question becomes whether the Chiefs want to add another receiver or will stand pat as is.

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Martavis Bryant began his NFL career with the Steelers when the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. It could be an opportunity for him to end his career where it all began. Also, there's a bit of familiarity with head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh has Diontae Johnson and George Pickens while signing Allen Robinson II ahead of the season. Bryant could be a contributor as he looks to get his footing back in playing once again.

Plus, there's a low-risk and high reward attached for Bryant, so it could come together.

#3. Detroit Lions

This would be interesting, as the Lions look fine when it comes to their passing game. However, adding Bryant would be a move that could bolster the depth at the receiver position. They have Amon-Ra St.Brown as their top wideout and a future star in Jameson Williams.

Detroit could be another piece for quarterback Jared Goff and Bryant would come at a nice cost. Martavis Bryant had 14 touchdowns over his first two seasons before being suspended.

He knows how to find the endzone as the Lions look to make a playoff push this season. Signing him could make a difference while getting some value, even for the rest of the season.