Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Cardinals WR a good pick heading into year 2?

Prior to the start of last season, Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. was being projected as the next top player in the NFL and a generational wide receiver. While there is still a chance that this will be the case in the future and as early as next season, 2024 was disappointing for the Ohio State alumni.

Ad

Yes, Harrison was the top wide receiver on his team. Yes, he had over 110 targets. However, he had considerably less than 1,000 receiving yards and had the second-worst catch rate in the league (53.45%) among players with over 100 targets.

Despite being projected as the WR9 by YahooSports last year prior to the fantasy football season, Harrison only had 196.5 PPR points (11.6 points per game) and finished as the WR30. As a result, despite likely drafting Harrison as a WR1, you only received fringe WR3/4 value on return.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even more concerning last year was the fact that more than a quarter of those points, 52.1 to be exact (26.5%), came in two weeks of the season. If you remove those two amazing performances (29.00 and 23.10), Harrison would have averaged only 9.6 points per contest.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Due to this, fantasy football managers may be hesitant to select Harrison once again in 2025.

Marvin Harrison Jr fantasy outlook after disappointing rookie season

Harrison's disappointing rookie season was likely not on the radar of many football fans or analysts. The Cardinals wide receiver was considered one of the most NFL ready players in years due to his elite route running skills, amazing speed, strong hands, high football IQ, and ability to create after the catch. Furthermore, the Cardinals were lacking a clear WR1 and had a top QB in Kyler Murray.

Ad

However, it was clear that Murray and Harrison were not on the same page last year for the majority of the season, something that could remain a concern in 2025. Despite this, Murray has made clear that it is on him to form a stronger connection with Harrison this year.

Harrison will be available much later in your draft than he was last year, something that you should take advantage of. Despite his struggles and lack of a connection with Murray, Harrison is still one of the most talented players and prospects at the receiver position.

Fantasy Pros is projecting Harrison as the WR20 in PPR this year, meaning he will likely be available around the fourth or fifth round of your draft. Harrison is being drafted as a fringe WR2/3, but has the skills and the situation to drastically outperform this projection. Harrison should be viewed as a WR2 in fantasy football this year with WR1 potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.