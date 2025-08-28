Marvin Mims Jr. Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Broncos WR amid injury concerns

Marvin Mims Jr. has yet to unlock his potential and become a better weapon for the Denver Broncos ahead of his third NFL season. Mims, who joined the team as the No. 63 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has worked as the team's WR2 behind Courtland Sutton.
His third season could be the one where he elevates his game and creates a lethal tandem with Sutton. Is Mims a good option for fantasy football managers in 2025? Let's dive in.
Should you draft Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. in 2025?
After an impressive 2024 season from Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are eager to build on that and continue to improve their game. Mims ranked fifth in targets (52) and fourth in receptions (39), but still managed to post interesting numbers in yards receiving (503, second behind Sutton), averaging 12.9 per catch and 29.6 per game.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
While he didn't put on incredible numbers, Mims made sure he was visible. The Broncos didn't make big additions to the wide receivers room this offseason, meaning that Mims should continue on a positive trajectory.
Marvin Mims Jr.'s fantasy outlook in 2025
Marvin Mims finished the 2024 season as the WR50 in the league, per Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR rankings. He has breakout potential after not enjoying many opportunities to showcase his talents.
In comparison with Buffalo Bills' second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman, who could also have a breakout season, Mims is projected to record 130.1 fantasy points, per our fantasy analyzer. The 47.6 projected yards rushing give him the edge over Coleman, who showed glimpses of his talent last season.
Is Marvin Mims a good pick in fantasy football this year?
He is. He has unknown potential that could be unlocked this season, but it will also depend on how the Broncos use him. His ability to catch and run the ball makes him a dangerous dual threat for many fantasy managers trying to add players who can add points without necessarily finding the end zone regularly.
Where should you draft Marvin Mims Jr. this year?
Marvin Mims Jr. is an RB3 with RB2 ceiling in fantasy football. He can add a few points that help teams secure wins, but it's unlikely that he can carry a squad.
If you're thinking of drafting him, you should wait for the mid-to-late rounds to land the third-year wide receiver.
Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.