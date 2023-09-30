Marvin Mims Jr or Tutu Atwell Start 'Em Sit 'Em: WR projections for fantasy football Week 4

Marvin Mims Jr. and Tutu Atwell are two of the younger talented wide receivers in the NFL. Mims Jr. was drafted in the second round of this year's draft, while Atwell is in his third season in the league.

Looking at their fantasy football impact thus far, Mims Jr. had a slow start with just 2.9 points in PPR leagues in Week 1. Week 2 saw the rookie shine with 20.3 points, only to fall back to 10.6 points last week.

Atwell has been consistent for fantasy owners as he's reached 15+ points in the first three games of the season. Week 1 saw him get 20.9 points, Week 2 was 15.2 points and last week was 17.2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 4 could see both wideouts having solid games based on their matchups.

Is Marvin Mims Jr. a good fantasy pick?

Denver Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr (#19)

The Denver Broncos rookie is a good pick in fantasy, especially in a dynasty league. Mims Jr. is just 21 years old and has a future of being the Broncos' No.1 receiver within the next couple of seasons.

Per FanatsyPros, the young wideout should be featured more in the team's passing game. He has a 10% target share, an air yard share of 29.9% and a 29.7 aDOT (average depth of target) over the past two weeks.

Marvin Mims Jr. leads the Broncos with a 32% TPRR (targets per route run) versus zone coverage. He leads the team in yards with 195, despite having just seven catches and is one of four Denver players with a receiving touchdown.

He still has competition for targets and receptions with veterans Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. However, that could be a short-term issue. Those who have Marvin Mims Jr. on their roster should love the upside he brings.

His fantasy numbers show that he has the potential to be a star as long as the ball gets in his hands. He's always a start in most weeks, even as a flex option because of his start and production. This pick is an investment for the next couple of seasons for fantasy owners.

Is Tutu Atwell a good fantasy pick?

Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams wideout is a good fantasy pick who can add depth to your team. Atwell has thrived early on thanks in large part to Cooper Kupp's absence. He's proven to be a valuable asset to quarterback Matthew Stafford in the Rams passing game.

According to FantasyPros, Tutu Atwell has a 20.6% target share, a 31.9% air yard share and 1.97 YPRR. Yet, his numbers dip a bit when the team is up against zone. He has a 16.3% target share, a 23.4% air yard share and 1.76 YPRR when facing zone defense.

This is important to fantasy owners as the 23-year-old is seeking targets with emerging rookie Puka Nacua. Atwell's value in fantasy is more of a week-to-week basis, as opposed to a soild start each week.

The greater concern is when Kupp does return, where does that leave Atwell and his production? Mind you he's a good pick, but the pick isn't as long-term when Kupp is on the field.

Atwell should stay on your fantasy roster as injuries can happen to some of the better wideouts in the league. If he's available in your league in the waiver wire, give him a look just in case.

Marvin Mims Jr. vs Tutu Atwell: Who should I start?

Each of these receivers have interesting matchups in Week 4. Mims Jr. and the Broncos face the Bears, while Atwell and the Rams face the Colts. Each defensive matchup could be ideal but one stands out more than the other. Per the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, go with Atwell over Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr or Tutu Atwell fantasy projection Week 4

The Colts have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points versus receivers this season at 80.9 points. Atwell is up against a Colts defense that's struggling in pass defense and could bring some fantasy points.

He will likely face cornerback Darrell Baker, who has allowed an opponent passer rating of 141.9 when targeted. Week 4 sees Atwell as a low-end WR2 but a lock as a WR3 versus the Colts. Place him in your fantasy lineup this week, as Kupp is still out and Stafford could look his way.

Marvin Mims Jr or Tutu Atwell fantasy projection Week 4

As bad as the Bears have been this season, it's a matter of Jeudy and Sutton maybe getting a bigger piece of targets for Marvin Mims Jr. this week.

The Broncos rookie could shock some folks as a WR4 this week. Start him on your fantasy team if you sense he'll have a field day against the Bears defense.