Mason Graham NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Michigan Wolverines DT 

Mason Graham is arguably the top defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. He has been the center of discussion everywhere, and teams around the league have been salivating at the prospect of having him on the roster. After all, he is a national champion who was instrumental in returning the Michigan Wolverines to relevance.

But who is he really, and which teams make the most sense for him?

Mason Graham's draft profile

Do not be fooled by Graham's stout frame – 6-foot-3, 320 lbs – he is a deceptively fast and agile player in addition to being strong enough to muscle his way past linemen. He is also intelligent, knowing where his target will be before delivering a tackle.

That has enabled him to breach the line of scrimmage and sack quarterbacks – nine times in his collegiate career – to be exact. Nevertheless, he still shone brightest against the run, recording 108 tackles (61 solo).

Here's a closer look at five potential draft destinations for the Michigan DT.

5 ideal Draft destinations for Michigan DT Mason Graham

#5. Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

John Jenkins has had a late-career resurgence over the past two seasons, becoming a starter for the Las Vegas Raiders and achieving career-highs in most stats. But he is also 35 and an impending free agent, so the team would want to add youth in the form of Graham.

#4. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Falcons have two aging nose tackles, both of whom may be nearing retirement: Eddie Goldman, who did retire once before; and David Onyemata. Both of them have also sat in the shadow of Grady Jarrett, so the organization would want the star potential that Mason Graham possesses.

#3. New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets - Source: Getty

The New York Jets already have a superstar defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams, a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler who is on a big-money contract. But the other half of their starting tandem, Javon Knlaw, will be a free agent and might leave. Thus, they need another budding superstar at the position like Graham.

#2. San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Like the Jets, the San Francisco 49ers have a big-money defensive tackle in Javon Hargrave, who has made a Pro Bowl with the team. But when he returns from injury this season. he will be sorely missing the bonds that he forged with Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead.

And with Maliek Collins becoming a free agent, there is no better opportunity for Mason Graham to enter than now.

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: NOV 03 Jaguars at Eagles - Source: Getty

The Jacksonville Jaguars have two pass-rushing defensive ends who can become as important franchise faces as quarterback Trevor Lawrence: two-time Pro Bowler Josh Hines-Allen and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. Each of them is a prolific sack machine, but they can do only so much without someone to both set them up and complement them – both of which Graham can do.

Which team do you think should look to draft Mason Graham? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

