Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are not realistic options to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are undergoing a massive state of change at the moment as Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement earlier this week, and GM Kevin Colbert announced Friday he will be stepping down after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is a shock to Steelers fans who are used to so much consistency within the organization. Now it is up to whoever takes over as GM to figure out how to replace a legend like Roethlisberger.

Owner Art Rooney II spoke with the media Friday and mentioned the fact the team still has two internal options at quarterback in Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Bob Labriola @BobLabriola Art Rooney II on a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger: 'We won't close any doors. We're early in the process. We have Mason and Haskins already on the roster, and they'll compete. We will explore other options.' Art Rooney II on a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger: 'We won't close any doors. We're early in the process. We have Mason and Haskins already on the roster, and they'll compete. We will explore other options.'

While true, the thought of the Steelers going with either Rudolph or Haskins as the next starting quarterback may scare plenty of fans. It remains clear that neither is truly a realistic option for the job in 2022.

Steelers have to swing for the fences to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers expect greatness each and every season. That means they should be in on the sweepstakes to land either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson this offseason. Kirk Cousins is another option as well, and would be much easier to acquire than the other two.

The organization could also look to the NFL Draft to replace Roethlisberger. Hometown hero Kenny Pickett would be the best option, while Matt Corral and Malik Willis are two more mobile options that fit what the Steelers want in a quarterback.

Gerry Dulac @gerrydulac Art Rooney II said finding a mobile quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger is "something that would be desirable." He said mobile QBs "are the wave of the future." Art Rooney II said finding a mobile quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger is "something that would be desirable." He said mobile QBs "are the wave of the future."

Rudolph currently has an edge over Haskins in the running for the starting spot. Haskins has made 10 starts in his career, but never did enough to warrant him being named the quarterback of the future. His lone 2021 start saw him go 30/50 for 242 yards in an gritty 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions.

Haskins is a unique option because he was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019. Yet he started a total of 13 games in two years before being unceremoniously let go by the franchise. The Steelers snatched him up hoping to find some potential. He did not take a snap for the entire 2021 season.

Not once did he say the words Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.



This is now a trend from that locker room. Najee Harris mentioned 3 QB’s whenever he was asked “who he wants to be the #Steelers QB next year”Not once did he say the words Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.This is now a trend from that locker room. Najee Harris mentioned 3 QB’s whenever he was asked “who he wants to be the #Steelers QB next year” Not once did he say the words Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins. This is now a trend from that locker room. https://t.co/p9PVBaiTcP

Both deserve a shot to at least contend to be QB1. However, it would represent a massive organizational failure if the starting quarterback battle only features the two of them. They would be better off competing for the backup job given their respective experience and accomplishments in the league.

This would be different if both played for an organization with a history of losing. Instead, the Steelers expect to win under Mike Tomlin. They have T.J. Watt in his prime on defense and talent at other skill positions on the roster. The goal now for organization is to win, while also bringing in more talent throughout the roster.

