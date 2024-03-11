Mason Rudolph landing spots: 5 NFL teams that make perfect sense for Steelers QB 

Mason Rudolph did reasonably well in his three starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 NFL season. The former Oklahoma State standout tallied 55 completions for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, helping the Steelers clinch a playoff spot.

However, with Russell Wilson signing with Pittsburgh for the 2024 season, Rudolph’s return is uncertain. The one-year, $5.08 million contract he signed for 2023 will expire on March 13, when the 2024 league year starts.

There’s a chance the Steelers won’t bring him back because Kenny Pickett is under contract until 2025. Therefore, Rudolph could play for another team after six seasons in Pittsburgh.

5 teams that should sign Mason Rudolph

While his return to Pittsburgh remains uncertain, Rudolph showed promise when he took over as the starting quarterback. Some teams can capitalize on that display, hoping he can bring that same performance onto their squad.

Here are the NFL franchises that must take a shot at the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner.

#1 – Arizona Cardinals

While the Cardinals do not have an immediate need at quarterback, Kyler Murray has an injury history. If he misses some time, Clayton Tune will be the other quarterback on the roster. They need depth at that position, and Mason Rudolph can be their option. It would take a small portion of their $56.6 million cap space to sign him.

#2 – New York Jets

While Aaron Rodgers will return to action after a season-ending Achilles injury, he doesn’t have a backup quarterback on the roster. They’ve allowed Zach Wilson to seek a trade while the one-year contracts of Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien expire. Mason Rudolph can be Rodgers’ backup and has done better than the other quarterbacks mentioned.

#3 – Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke under contract in 2024. However, Logan Woodside will be a free agent, and they can replace him with Mason Rudolph. Atlanta’s inconsistency at quarterback has been one reason it fell short of a playoff berth. Rudolph’s promise last season makes him an intriguing quarterback option for a team playing in a wide-open division.

#4 – Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young will have another shot at becoming the starting quarterback under new head coach Dave Canales. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is under contract for 2024 as second in line. If they bring in a third quarterback, Mason Rudolph is a nice option, granted Carolina will also fix their offensive line.

#5 – Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith will have the edge against Drew Lock for the starting quarterback role. However, head coach Mike Macdonald can spice up the competition by signing Mason Rudolph as their third quarterback. Macdonald must have the intel on Rudolph because the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens faced off at least twice. Rudolph could even overtake Lock as the backup if they bring him in.