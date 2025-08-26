Mason Taylor Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Jets TE this year?

The New York Jets used their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor. After the departure of tight end Tyler Conklin to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency this year, the Jets were in desperate need of help at the position.

Ad

Taylor had a top season last year for the Tigers, amassing 55 receptions for 546 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Although he did not receive the same level of hype heading into the 2025 NFL draft compared to Penn State Nittany Lions Tyler Warren or Michigan Wolverines Colston Loveland, Taylor is extremely talented and should make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Taylor as the TE26 and the No. 215 overall player available in PPR (points per reception) fantasy football leagues this summer. Should this ranking be the case, Taylor will likely go undrafted in your league this summer, unless you are competing in a dynasty format, in which case he will likely be selected much earlier.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mason Taylor 2025 fantasy football outlook

Taylor is an athletic and powerful tight end with great route-running skills, strong hands, and an ability to make contested catches. However, he does not have top-end speed and is not particularly known for his blocking abilities, something that could pose some problems at the NFL level.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although Taylor is in line to be the TE1 of the New York Jets in 2025, the club is expected to be quite run-heavy with Justin Fields as the new quarterback of the team. As a result, at this time, it is still unclear how many receiving opportunities Taylor will have weekly in this offense.

Taylor has the talent to enter the TE2 ranks as the season progresses. However, an uncertain situation in New York and questions about how he will adapt to the professional level make him a risky fantasy football option with an extremely low weekly floor, at least early on. For the time being, Taylor is likely best left on the waiver wire in re-draft fantasy football leagues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.