Mason Taylor vs. Travis Kelce 40 time: Which TE comes out on top?

Mason Taylor is touted as one of the top tight ends entering the 2025 NFL draft. The LSU Tigers star also impressed at the Combine, despite not going through all the workouts.

Taylor did not do his 40-yard dash at the Combine but reports from NFLDraftBuzz claim that the LSU star has completed the drill in 4.64 seconds. His 40 time was relatively slower than Travis Kelce, who completed his dash in 4.61 seconds at his Pro Day with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2013.

Kelce went on to have one of the greatest careers a tight end could have in the pro league. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round in 2013. In his 11 years with the team, the tight end has earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and won three Super Bowls.

Kelce and the Chiefs were on course to complete a Super Bowl three-peat this past season. However, they suffered a 40-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. While there were suggestions that Kelce might retire after the Super Bowl 59 defeat, the Kansas City star reportedly informed Pat McAfee that he plans to return next season:

“I’m coming back for sure,” McAfee said Kelce told him via text. “Gonna try to get in the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

While Taylor aspires to make a significant impact if drafted in the NFL next month, he can look to Kelce's achievements and success as a benchmark for excellence as a tight end.

How did Mason Taylor fare in his final season at LSU?

LSU Tigers TE Mason Taylor - Source: Getty

Mason Taylor had a solid final year at LSU in the 2024 season. He finished with 546 yards and two touchdowns on 55 receptions across 12 games.

Taylor began his collegiate career with the Tigers in 2022, playing three seasons with the program. While his draft status remains uncertain, there is speculation that Taylor is projected to be selected in the third round of this year's draft.

