Matt Cassel Net Worth 2024: Exploring ex-Patriots QB's wealth

By Arnold
Modified Jun 13, 2024 16:51 GMT
Matt Cassel Net Worth 2024: Exploring ex-Patriots QB's wealth

Matt Cassel played 14 seasons in the NFL and had stints at seven teams. The quarterback retired in 2019 and has been a television football analyst on NBC Sports Boston since hanging up his cleats. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cassel is worth $30 million as of 2024 and made most of his fortune while playing in the NFL.

The New England Patriots picked Cassel in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL draft. However, he was mostly the backup to Tom Brady during his time in New England.

Cassel also had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-2012), Minnesota Vikings (2013-2014), Buffalo Bills (2015), Dallas Cowboys (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016-2017) and Detroit Lions (2018).

After the 2018 season, Cassel announced his retirement and worked as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston until 2023. In June last year, Cassel was moved to cover the NBC Sports Big Ten coverage for college football.

Matt Cassel's career earnings: How much did the former NFL QB earn in the big league?

Former Tennessee Titans QB Matt Cassel
Former Tennessee Titans QB Matt Cassel

As per Spotrac, Matt Cassel earned $65.494 million during his NFL career, In four years with the Patriots, Cassel made $1.589 million, before earning $46 million during his four seasons with the Chiefs.

For two years of service with the Vikings, Cassel was paid $9.450 million, and the signal-caller made $832,352 during his brief stint with the Bills in 2015 and $1.764 million with the Cowboys that same year. In two seasons with the Titans, Cassel made $4.75 million and earned $1.105 million during his year-long stint with the Lions.

During his 14-year NFL career, Cassel threw for 17,208 yards and 104 touchdowns on 1,578 passes, adding 1,025 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Cassel earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2010 when he led the Chiefs to a 10-5 record as a starter.

