Matt Corral landing spots: 3 teams that should sign former Panthers QB

Matt Corral's NFL career has not kicked off well, with the former Ole Miss quarterback released from the Carolina Panthers after being a third-round pick just a year ago. Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury during the 2022 preseason and was never available when the games started.

Corral was never thought of as a possible franchise quarterback for the Panthers, but his situation became even more evident once Carolina traded up to get Bryce Young in the draft. Although Frank Reich said he wants Corral back, all teams could go after the young quarterback. Check out 3 possible landing spots:

3 landing spots for Matt Corral

1) Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have Kirk Cousins on the final year of his deal, and it's unclear whether any of the sides have interest in extending his deal. Signing Matt Corral now would give them an extended look at a young quarterback while they play out the final season of Cousins' contract and fight for a playoff spot.

2) Detroit Lions

The same argument can be said about the Detroit Lions, who have Jared Goff on the books for two more years but aren't sure he's the definite answer for their quarterback problems - and it's easy to get rid of his contract if he struggles during the 2022 season.

3) Buffalo Bills

Another team that might be looking for a young quarterback to develop on the wings is the Buffalo Bills, but in this case, they just want to have Corral ready in case something happens to Josh Allen, who's going to be their franchise quarterback until he retires. Corral's playstyle also involves something of a running threat, which means he could fit easier in the system.

Matt Corral's contract details

As a rookie, he had signed a four-year, $5.09 million deal with the team that lasted just one season before his release.

If any team claims him from the waivers, then he'll have the same contract as he had with the Panthers - when a team gets a player from the waivers, the previous contract remains in place. He still has three years remaining with just under $4 million on his deal.

