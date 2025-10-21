  • home icon
  Matt LaFleur shuts down media hype around Aaron Rodgers as 4x NFL MVP gets ready to play former team in Week 8 game

Matt LaFleur shuts down media hype around Aaron Rodgers as 4x NFL MVP gets ready to play former team in Week 8 game

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:57 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Matt LaFleur shuts down media hype around Aaron Rodgers as 4x NFL MVP gets ready to play former team in Week 8 game

Aaron Rodgers will play against the team that drafted him in Week 8 as his Pittsburgh Steelers face off against his former side, the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers spent the first 18 seasons of his career playing for the Packers, and he's arguably one of the team's greatest players.

Packers head coach Matt LeFleur has emphatically shut down the media hype surrounding facing Rodgers. LeFleur said,

"We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers. It’s as simple as that."

The long-time Packers HC continued,

"That is for you guys to talk about. Granted, I mean we’ve got a lot of respect and love for Aaron. I mean, what he’s done here. He is a Hall of Famer. And I know our past together, we had a lot of great moments. But this game is not about that."
Matt LeFleur's Packers are 4-1-1 to start the season. The team has genuine Super Bowl aspirations and is looking to navigate the upcoming Week 8 fixture without paying too much mind to the Rodgers' matchup.

LeFleur sees the contest as a typical game that he's looking to navigate to boost his side's chances of making the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 to start the season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying an impressive first season with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. The Mike Tomlin-coached franchise is 4-2 to start the season, with their second loss being a close defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Aaron Rodgers is showing glimpses of his Green Bay Packers form, amassing a stat line of 1,270 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games. Rodgers has built up impressive chemistry with DK Metcalf and his other pass catchers in Pittsburgh.

The four-time MVP will look to guide his teammates to a win against his former side in Week 8. However, the Steelers will have their work cut out against an in-form Packers side.

The game will occur at the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium on October 26, 2025, and will be broadcast on NBC. Fans can also catch the action via live streaming on FuboTV and DAZN.

