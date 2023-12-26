Matt Nagy replacements: 5 OCs Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs should target amid ongoing offensive struggles

Patrick Mahomes has not been in this position before. Matt Nagy has. The Chiefs are 9-6 for the season and much of their struggles have been on the offense. The quarterback, who has turned the franchise around, has always been part of explosive offenses carefully crafted under Andy Reid and Kansas City has prided themselves in being a freely scoring team.

Matt Nagy, on the other hand, has found great success as the quarterbacks coach last year and was also the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs earlier in his career. But after he left Kansas City and became the Chicago Bears head coach, the NFC North team's fans had to endure some of the worst offensive performances in the league. It must also be noted that he joined the Bears when Patrick Mahomes became the starter for the Chiefs and had no previous relationship with the him.

All of this has contributed to putting him on the hot seat. The Kansas City Chiefs should be among the Super Bowl favorites this year. Their much overlooked defense has the second-best record in the league in terms of both yards allowed (287.3) and points allowed (17.7). An elite defense and a generational quarterback should be a recipe for success.

But since Matt Nagy has not delivered, here are some of the other people who the Chiefs should look at as ther next offensive coordinator. The list is given in no particular order.

Who can bring out the best in Patrick Mahomes as next Chiefs OC as Matt Nagy struggles?

#1 - Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey was fired as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills earlier this season with the team in danger of missing the playoffs. While he became the fall-guy, he was hardly at fault for the franchise's struggles. The game after which he was fired, a loss to the Denver Broncos, involved them condeding the game with a last-minute field goal because of 12 men on defense. He had nothing to do with it and was still let go.

There is sure to be some animosity on his part at the way he was unceremoniously dumped. And what better way to get revenge than to turn up with another AFC contender. When he left, the Bills offense was in the top five in every statistical category.

Ken Dorsey does not have any history working with Andy Reid, as Matt Nagy did previously. But he has worked under Sean McDermott, who himself is a disciple of the Chiefs head coach. He should not have any issues understanding what is needed of him at Kansas City and will not be overawed working with Patrick Mahomes, having dealt with Josh Allen.

#2 - Mike Kafka

The New York Giants were the surprise package last year when they made it to the playoffs. Brian Daboll, as the head coach, and Mike Kafka, as the offensive coordinator were rightly lauded. But the dream has turned sour this year with struggles on the offensive side of the ball.

The Giants are second from bottom both in terms of total yards (263.7) and points scored (14.3). After this season is done, there is sure to be some analysis there and Mike Kafka's job could be at risk. Instead of hanging around to find out, he could rejoin Andy Reid.

Kafka was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2018 to 2021 for the Kansas City Chiefs and has worked successfully with both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. He could return to a better team with the same position in a familiar setting. And the Chiefs could benefit from someone who knows their system and personnel.

#3 - Pat Shurmur

Pat Shurmur was the quarterbacks coach for Andy Reid for a long time with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been out of the NFL since he was fired along with Vic Fangio by the Denver Broncos after 2021. However, anyone who has watched the team from Mile High over the past few years knows there are systemic problems with their offense.

He is currently out of the NFL and working as an offensive analyst for the University of Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. He would like a return to the NFL as much as Andy Reid will like someone to work with who already knows the way he coaches. He could be a good option to look at to replace Matt Nagy.

#4 - Joe Bleymaier

Sometimes the best thing to do is not to tear everything down. The Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, have created a mini-dynasty. They have been to three Super Bowls and won two of them. While Matt Nagy has not worked out, there is no reason to look outside, considering they have been the best team in the league for the past few seasons.

Joe Bleymaier has been with the Chiefs since 2016. He is currently the pass game coordinator for the team, having worked in different positions across the offense during his tenure. He knows the system and the quarterback and Andy Reid could decide that he deserves the chance to be promoted.

#5 - Frank Reich

Frank Reich was fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers and, after his previous failed stint with the Indianapolis Colts, it is unlikely he will get a head coaching job anytime soon. But he was considered for these jobs is because of the work he did with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl.

He has not worked with Andy Reid previously like Matt Nagy has, but he won the championship under Doug Pederson. The current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach made his name working with the Chiefs head coach from his time time in Philadelphia before following him to Kansas City. So, Frank Reich will not be unfamiliar with the way things might work with Patrick Mahomes' offense. This opportunity might also give him the chance to resurrect his career.

