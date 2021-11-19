It feels as if the end is near for Matt Ryan's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. The 2016 NFL MVP has been (almost) to the top of the mountain as his NFL career peaked with a Super Bowl loss against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons faced the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and, just last night, faced the New England Patriots. In those two games combined, the Falcons scored a grand total of...three points.

This is certainly not what Ryan and new head coach Arthur Smith had in mind coming into this season. In addition, former Falcons star receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

With the writing on the wall for Matt Ryan's career in Atlanta, let's take a look at three teams that should trade for the quarterback.

3 teams that should trade for Matt Ryan in 2022

#1 - New York Giants

The Daniel Jones experiment in New York has exploded like a bad chemistry set! In his third season, his stats have been rather pedestrian, with 2,059 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. However, his team has a record of 3-6 and appear to be going nowhere fast.

With players in skill positions such as Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram and rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, the Giants are a quarterback away from competing in a division that hasn't been too challenging in the past few years.

Matt Ryan would definitely provide a spark for the Giants.

#2 - Washington Football Team

In Week 10, the Washington Football Team pulled off an improbable upset victory over Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 29-19.

But for the season, the team has gotten inconsistent play at the quarterback position from Taylor Heinicke. The 28-year-old veteran has yet to solidify his position at the quarterback position in place of injured quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Even Fitzpatrick, a 38-year-old veteran journeyman, isn't a permanent solution for the WFT to advance further. There are pieces on the team, such as Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson, that fit well together. Matt Ryan could come in and become the missing puzzle piece for the team to advance.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have arguably one of the best rosters in the NFL. With names such as Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Melvin Gordon, the offense has plenty of firepower.

The only thing missing is consistent quarterback play. Teddy Bridgewater has been steady, but that certainly leaves something to be desired.

Matt Ryan could most certainly provide a pop at the position that has been missing since Peyton Manning retired.

Edited by Windy Goodloe