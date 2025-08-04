Matthew Golden Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Packers rookie WR a good pick?

Matthew Golden became the newest member of the Green Bay Packers' receiving corps after this year's draft. He joins a favorite in the NFC North to potentially win the division and make a playoff push.

However, in terms of fantasy football, is Golden worth taking a chance on in his rookie campaign? Let's look at what fantasy managers should consider when it comes to him.

Should you draft Packers WR Matthew Golden in 2025?

Matthew Golden was an explosive threat during his collegiate career. With Houston in his first two seasons, he showed incredible raw athleticism and ability. Golden then decided to transfer to Texas to play under Steve Sarkisian.

In his sole season as a Longhorn, Golden raised his draft stock by putting up a 58-reception year for 987 yards and nine touchdowns with Quinn Ewers. He led the SEC powerhouse in almost all major receiving categories, showing he could be a viable offensive weapon at the next level.

Matthew Golden's fantasy outlook in 2025

According to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Draft simulation, the wide receiver is expected to have a tremendous season in his debut with the Packers. Golden is projected to have 51 receptions for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. That's quite the year for a rookie receiver on one of the NFL's most storied franchises.

Is Matthew Golden a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Matthew Golden finds himself in a great situation with Green Bay. The Packers needed a lot of help at the receiver position, leading to the team drafting him at No. 23.

In 2024, Green Bay didn't have a receiver with 1,000 yards, nor did they have a one who caught more than 55 passes. With Jayden Reed and Christian Watson already on the roster, none of them showed they're a true anchor at the WR1 position.

With his pure athleticism and skill set, Golden has the opportunity to do exactly that. Should he get the looks early on from Jordan Love, he could establish himself as the WR1 before the season ends.

Where should you draft Matthew Golden this year?

Matthew Golden has great upside given his situation in Green Bay. If he can stay healthy, Golden could emerge as the top receiving threat for the Packers if he gets enough looks from Jordan Love.

He should be seriously considered in the middle rounds by fantasy managers willing to take a chance on a promising receiver in a great position.

