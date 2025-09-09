  • home icon
  Matthew Golden injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 2 Fantasy Football

Matthew Golden injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 2 Fantasy Football

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 09, 2025 14:34 GMT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 2 Fantasy Football - Source: Getty

Green Bay Packers first-round rookie Matthew Golden was not heavily involved in the team's 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 1, and that might have been because of an ankle issue.

Golden was one of six players who appeared on the Packers' first injury report on Monday. It's a short week for the Packers as they are scheduled to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football for their second game of the season. Will the game come too soon for Golden? Let's find out here.

Matthew Golden injury update: What happened to the Packers' WR?

After a strong training camp, fans were optimistic that Matthew Golden, who was selected by the Packers with the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, would be an energetic contributor in the team's passing offense this season.

However, he had a quiet outing in his first regular-season game of the campaign on Sunday when he caught two passes (from two targets) for 16 yards in the win over the Lions. The former Texan Longhorn was not really involved in the Packers' system, as the team opted for a committee strategy in their passing game.

Golden did not appear to have sustained an injury during the game and was not mentioned on the Packers' Week 1 injury report, indicating that he went into the game with no known ankle concerns. Still, he appeared on the team's injury report on Monday.

Given this latest information, it's reasonable to think that Golden's knee issue played a role in his limited involvement on Sunday.

When will Matthew Golden return?

Matthew Golden was an estimated limited practice participant to start the week on Monday with an ankle injury. However, he still has two more chances on Tuesday and Wednesday to turn in a full participation before Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Given that Golden did not have any documented in-game ankle injuries over the weekend, the issue might not be serious. But there is no certainty regarding his status for Week 2 as of right now.

According to medical expert Dr. Deepak Chona, Golden's estimated limited practice participation is a good sign that he will play in Week 2. He claims that ankle injuries that don't lead to a 'DNP' designation on the first injury report of the week are usually mild and players tend to play through them.

Jayden Reed (foot, DNP) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf, LP) were also listed on the Packers' first Week 2 injury report on Monday. All eyes will be on the team's wide receiver situation ahead of Thursday night's kickoff.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
