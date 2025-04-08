Matthew Golden NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Texas WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden has been a factor in two college football programs throughout his career and is ready to jump to the NFL.

He has proven to be an elite receiver, finishing last season with 58 receptions for 987 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and an SEC-best nine receiving touchdowns with his first season being part of the Texas Longhorns after spending his first two seasons with the Houston Cougars.

He is still a young playe, entering the 2025 NFL draft as a 21-year-old, and will be 22 when Week 1 kicks off. His skill has him in the conversation for the first WR off the board, as he has shown the ability to be a strong kick returner and cut the field at an elite level to get open.

With the wide receivers at the top of the draft class being a bit limited compared to other seasons, this is a good chance for Golden's draft stock to continue rising. Let's take a closer look at his best fit.

Matthew Golden's potential landing spot in the NFL

With Matthew Golden's talent, it would be difficult to be taken by a non-playoff team from last season, as names like Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka are all expected to be first-round picks. Instead, it will be more of a preference from a team.

On Monday, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic had a mock draft and listed Golden going to the Washington Commanders with the 29th pick.

"Of all the draft-eligible offensive talent at Texas last season, Golden might've made the biggest leap. He displayed true difference-making speed and has an ability to win in any area of the field. He flashed WR1 ability, to go along with his 4.29 speed," Baumgardner wrote.

If Golden were to land with the Commanders, it would give him a chance to shine with Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey. With McLaurin on a contract season, this could be the opportunity for the Commanders to get a WR who can develop with quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract.

He will improve on his route running as he continues to develop into a finished product. Joining the Commanders would also take some immediate pressure off of him to take massive steps right away on the field, as the wide receiver spot is not a massive need.

Other teams could be interested in the Texas product, as many could use a boost at the WR position. These include the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. With the ability to make the big play and find the end zone, Golden could be a great WR in the NFL.

