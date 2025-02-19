Matthew Golden NFL Draft Projection: Top 3 teams that should target Texas Longhorns WR 

Matthew Golden is one of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a key contributor for the Texas Longhorns last season and will now look to bring his skillset to the NFL. Here's where he could land this year, potentially as a first-round pick.

Matthew Golden draft profile

Matthew Golden - GETTY

Matthew Golden began his college football career in 2022 with the Houston Cougars. In two years with the program, he totaled 76 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. He then transferred to the Texas Longhorns for the 2024 season, where he elevated his output to the next level.

In his lone season with the Longhorns, he doubled his career receiving yardage by turning in 987 yards on 58 receptions with nine touchdowns. He showed off his elite speed and big-play abilities by averaging 17 yards per reception. His explosive skillset makes him an intriguing wide receiver prospect who could be selected as early as the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft projection: 3 best fits for Longhorns WR

#3 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly shopping Cooper Kupp in the trade market in the 2025 NFL offseason. DeMarcus Robinson is also scheduled to become a free agent this year, so they are likely to be seeking a new wide receiver to join their offense. Golden is an ideal target for them if he is still available late in the draft's first round.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have found a reliable starting wide receiver in Ladd McConkey from last year's draft. They still need to improve this position even further, so it would make sense for them to target another receiver early on in the 2025 NFL draft.

Golden's explosive upside as a proven deep threat seems to be a perfect fit for what they miss on offense.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been well known for targeting speedy wide receivers in Andy Reid's offensive system. Golden is a fast prospect with a projected 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, so he fits the profile.

The Chiefs also found success in drafting another Longhorns wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, last year and have several players in the position pending free agency, so Golden is a clear fit for them.

