Matthew Golden vs. Tyreek Hill 40 time: Which WR comes out on top?

Matthew Golden became the talk of the town after setting the fastest time of all wideouts at this year's NFL combine. The Texas Longhorns star completed the drill in a rapid 4.29 seconds on Saturday. Notably, Golden set the exact same time for the 40-yard dash as Tyreek Hill did during his West Alabama Pro Day in 2016.

Since then, Hill has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round in 2016 and he went on to play six seasons with the franchise, winning the Super Bowl in 2020.

In the 2022 offseason, Hill signed for the Miami Dolphins. During the 2024 season, the receiver recorded 959 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions, as Miami finished with an 8-9 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Hill led the league in receiving yards during the 2023 season while playing for the Dolphins. He is also an eight-time Pro Bowler and has five First-team All-Pro selections.

While watching the current crop of wideouts participate in the combine on Saturday, Hill suggested that he could improve on his 40 time from 2016.

"These combine 40 yard dashes got me feeling like I can run a 4.2," Hill tweeted.

While Golden has matched Hill's 40 time, he will aim to have a successful NFL career like the Miami receiver.

How did Matthew Golden fare with Texas in his final season?

Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden - Source: Getty

Matthew Golden had a strong final year with the Texas Longhorns in 2024. He recorded 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions across 16 games. Golden helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal, where the team lost to the eventual national champion, Ohio State.

Golden began his collegiate career at Houston in 2022. He played two years with the Cougars before transferring to Texas in 2024.

With an impressive workout at the combine, Golden appears to have improved his draft stock. There are suggestions that the Texas receiver could be taken in the first round in the top 15 picks.

