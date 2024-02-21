Matthew Slater net worth: Exploring Patriots icon's wealth in 2024

Veteran New England Patriots gunner Matthew Slater announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The three-time Super Bowl winner played 16 seasons in the NFL, all of them under head coach Bill Belichick.

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Slater has a net worth of $13 million at the time of his retirement. He made most of his wealth through his pro football career.

As per Spotrac, Slater made $30,078,710 in career earnings through his 16 years in the big league. The figures include $18,885,000 in salary, $6.83 million in signing bonuses, $2,370,214 in roster bonuses, $538,721 in workout bonuses and $1,454,775 in incentives.

Slater initially began his career as a wideout but was later announced as the Patriots' special teams captain. In his retirement message via New England's social media team, the 38-year-old said:

"I have given all that I possibly can to respect and honor the game. Though it is time for my relationship with the game to evolve, the love I have for it will last a lifetime."

"In 2008, I came here as a young man with hopes and dreams. In 2024, I can retire knowing this experience has exceeded any hope or dream I ever had."

A look at Matthew Slater's NFL stats and career honors

New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

The New England Patriots selected Matthew Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft. He was picked on the back of four collegiate seasons with UCLA.

While he was listed as a receiver on the Patriots roster, Slater recorded just one pass for 46 yards for his career in the regular season. He then built his career as a special teams standout.

Slater racked up 191 tackles and one forced fumble across 239 games. He also had 637 return yards on 35 attempts and one return touchdown.

Slater finished his NFL career with 10 Pro Bowl honors, five First-team All-Pro selections and three Second-team All-Pro selections. He won three Super Bowl rings as well.