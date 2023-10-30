Matthew Stafford injury update: Latest on Rams QB for Week 9 Fantasy Football

Matthew Stafford had to leave Sunday's brutal loss early. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback suffered an injury which eventually cost him the rest of the game. What does it mean for his season and his fantasy football outlook? Injuries are never good for either of those things, so here's the latest information on Stafford.

What happened to Matthew Stafford Sunday?

Matthew Stafford injury update

Matthew Stafford has a thumb injury. Obviously, that's a terrible injury for someone who has to have their hands on the ball frequently. No one touches the ball more than a quarterback, and unfortunately, they need their thumbs to be able to do that well.

However, it is fortunate because some injuries could completely derail a season and a career. If Stafford reinjured his neck, for instance, he could be done playing. There were rumors that he'd have to retire because of it last year, so the injury being to his thumb is a relative stroke of good luck.

Nevertheless, the loss against the Dallas Cowboys was aided by Stafford's exit. Any future games would be hampered without their starter. They struggled offensively last year, and much of that was due to not having Stafford available.

There's no real timetable right now, as the severity of the injury has not been revealed. His status is officially up in the air. That's worse than being fine, but it's better than already being ruled out like someone like Kirk Cousins.

During the second quarter, Matthew Stafford hit his thumb on Micah Parsons’ arm with five minutes left until halftime. It was an incompletion initially ruled a fumble but overturned after a review. He could be seen in pain, flexing his hand and trying to put pressure on.

On a two-point conversion attempt moments before the teams went into their locker rooms, he again hit his right thumb on Mazi Smith’s shoulder pads.

He came back out for the second half with tape on. After hitting his hand on the ground while making a diving two-point conversion catch, he left the game. Midway through the third, he had to go to the locker room.

Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he doesn't know the significance of the injury according to NBC Sports:

“We’ll see what the significance of that injury is, but I don’t want to speculate until I have full clarification from the doctors. But obviously he wasn’t able to return.”

They will presumably be running tests to see what exactly happened to their star quarterback. This could certainly impact the fantasy value of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

When will Matthew Stafford return?

There's currently no timetable for a return for Matthew Stafford. He could be okay and end up playing against the Green Bay Packers next week. He could also be forced to miss some time.

McVay added:

“If in fact it is going to be an injury that leaves him out, the first thing he’s worried about is feeling like ‘I’m going to let people down. This guy is the ultimate competitor. Couldn’t respect or love anybody as much as I love this guy in regards to what he means to this team as a person first and then as a player second."

The nature of the injury is yet unknown. If it's a sprain, he will likely be out a few weeks. If not, he could miss one or zero weeks.