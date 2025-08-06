  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Rams QB dealing with back issues

Matthew Stafford injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Rams QB dealing with back issues

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 06, 2025 21:36 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA - Source: Imagn
Matthew Stafford injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Rams QB dealing with back issues (Credit: IMAGN)

Matthew Stafford isn't done competing for another Super Bowl after the LA Rams won the NFC West in the 2024 NFL season. They couldn't beat the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, a week after taking out the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

Ad

Stafford, 37, still wants to compete at the highest level, but his body might face some challenges in what will be his 17th season in the league.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Matthew Stafford?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Matthew Stafford's health ahead of the season opener. The Rams will open the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, but Stafford won't be available against the "Lone Star."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Stafford, who wasn't active in training camp, is dealing with an aggravated disc. He's considered week-to-week, but hopes to be back for Week 1.

"Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to help him deal with it. Los Angeles has called him week-to-week, being cautious, but with plans for him to be ready for Week 1," Rapoport tweeted.
Ad
Ad

The final part of the report is key in this situation. Stafford plans to be ready for kickoff when the defending NFC West champions clash with the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

Stafford's injury had fans and analysts wondering what happened behind the scenes. Sean McVay didn't provide clear updates on the quarterback's health until this point. While he's expected to be available for the season opener, fantasy owners should be a little concerned.

Ad

At this age, Stafford is closer to the end of his career than his prime. The team should be cautious about his availability, which they are, and fantasy owners might have him as a QB2 or emergency backup.

With second- and third-year quarterbacks ready to break out, Stafford might not be the best option, even as a replacement.

Matthew Stafford's 2025 fantasy outlook

Matthew Stafford played 16 games in 2024, completing 340 passes on 517 attempts, tallying 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football QB Rankings have him as the QB16 in the league and the 138th-best player in the league.

Our fantasy analyzer projects him to record 284.6 fantasy points, including 4,473.1 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 13.7 interceptions. Additionally, he's projected to record 45.8 rushing yards and 0.5 rushing touchdowns in 2025.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications