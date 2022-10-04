Richard Sherman makes bold claim comparing former Rams QB Jared Goff to Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff will always be linked because they were involved in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. As both quarterbacks are in their second season with their teams, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman made a very interesting comparison. Here's what he said:

"Cannot tell me Stafford is playing better than Goff right now. If you're a numbers guy then go check them."

To Sherman's point, the numbers are interesting. Looking at Stafford and Goff so far in the 2022 season, the current Detroit Lions quarterback is outplaying his predecessor:

Player TD passes Interceptions Quarterback Rating Completion Percentage Jared Goff 11 3 99.9 60.9 Matthew Stafford 4 6 81.4 70.7

Jared Goff threw for 378 yards passing with four touchdowns and an interception in the Lions' 48 - 45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. By comparison, Matthew Stafford threw for 254 yards passing with an interception in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Something else to note, the current Rams quarterback has been sacked 16 times so far this season. He's tied for the second-most in the league and leads the NFL with six interceptions as well. Goff has only been sacked just five times this season and his 11 touchdown passes are tied for the most in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff last season

Matthew Stafford after leading the Rams to the victory in Super Bowl LVI

While Jared Goff is currently getting the better of Mathew Stafford, last year was markedly different. Stafford ended the season by winning his first Lombardi Trophy. He threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and a league-leading 17 interceptions last campaign. The Rams finished the regular season with a 12 - 5 record and won their second ever Super Bowl.

Goff threw for 3,245 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. The Lions finished 3-13-1 and missed the postseason for the fifth straight campaign. The Rams may have won the trade last season, but maybe the Lions are turning a corner.

It is likely Matthew Stafford will improve on his poor start to the campaign, but Jared Goff may well continue to impress. We'll see how each of these signal-callers fare as the 2022 season rolls on.

