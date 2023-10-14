Matthew Stafford and other Week 6 values on FanDuel

It's Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some great options on FanDuel for your DFS lineups. This week we are taking three guys who should be in plus matchup and shoot-out scenarios. Each presents a chance to outperform their price and offer the upside needed to make some money this week.

Topping it off is the fact that they are going at a heck of a price, which makes them real value at QB on the FanDuel app. Make sure you've got one of these big values in your lineup and build around them.

3 FanDuel quarterback values for Week 6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Joe Burrow - $7,500

Joe Burrow went from unbearable to watch to what we expected in a matter of a week. Last week, Burrow threw for season highs in completion percentage (78.3), yards (317), and TDs (3). Before this, Burrow looked rough, as he was carrying a calf injury for the first four games. This was evident in his four QB20 and worse finishes, with the very lowest point being QB31.

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

This week he'll get a middle-of-the-pack defense coming off a bye week in the Seattle Seahawks. Burrow will need his calf injury to be near 100% healthy if he's to escape a defense that has sacked QBs 15 times.

Seattle has been stingy with passing TDs allowed (5) while taking the ball away three times. The Cincinnati Bengals need a win to get back into the thick of this AFC North division. For that to happen Burrow is going to have to ball out on Sunday, and for that reason, he should be a huge DFS Value of FanDuel.

#2, Sam Howell - $7,000

Commanders Eagles Football

Sam Howell has the eighth-highest completion percentage (69) and the sixth-most passing yards (1,349) in the 2023 season. He's been producing at a higher level than most predicted and has finished QB14 or better in four of his five outings.

One crazy statistic that has gone against him this year is the amount of sacks he's taken (29). Digging into the weeds of this matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, you'll see that they have the fourth-highest pressure rate (28.2%). The Falcons also have the third most QB knockdowns (21), but somehow have the fewest sacks.

So far the Falcons haven't played the most mobile QBs through five weeks and with 101 rushing yards on the season. Don't be surprised if he breaks out as a runner this week and even extends plays.

This matchup should be interesting considering Desmond Ridder is also coming off the best game of his career. If both QBs can get to the endzone multiple times this week the gamble will pay off, so putting Howell in your FanDuel lineup makes sense.

#3, Matthew Stafford - $7,300

Matthew Stafford has been as steady as can be this year. Last week he got his favorite target back in Cooper Kupp, and along with Puka Nacua, they had a nice Week 5. Stafford went for 222 yards and 2 TDs, finishing QB14 on the week and giving us an outlook on how good he can be while still seemingly leaving some on the table.

Look for the LA Rams to ramp up the passing game this week against an Arizona Cardinals defense that just gave life to Joe Burrow. The Cardinals have been a surprisingly competitive team this year which will hopefully play into the narrative that Stafford will have to play well to win the game.

So far this year, the Cards have allowed 21 fantasy ppg to QBs. This game has the potential to be back and forth and that's an excellent reason to put Stafford into your FanDuel lineups.

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier