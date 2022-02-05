Mattress Mack places insane $4.5 million bet on Bengals to win Super Bowl 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently a four-point underdog heading into Super Bowl 2022 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals' roster is much younger and a lot more inexperienced compared to that of the Rams, but that did not stop the man known as "Mattress Mack" from placing a record-setting bet on Cincinnati to win.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a furniture store mogul from Texas who has become known for his lavish sports bets over the years. He placed a $2.7 million wager on Alabama to beat Georgia in the national championship game. Mattress Mack lost another $2 million from a future bet, picking the New England Patriots to win the 2022 Super Bowl.

McIngvale has also come up on the losing end of bets placed on March Madness, the Kentucky Derby and the World Series, totaling around $12 million in losses.

Bengals ML (+170) to win $7.7M at Return of the Mack!Mattress Mack just placed the largest mobile wager in sports betting historyBengals ML (+170) to win $7.7M at @CaesarsSports Return of the Mack! Mattress Mack just placed the largest mobile wager in sports betting history 😳Bengals ML (+170) to win $7.7M at @CaesarsSports https://t.co/KuGqhrmXx9

It hasn't been all bad news for McIngvale though, he hit the jackpot with a $2.7 million payday when he picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win last year's Super Bowl. With this year's iteration of the Super Bowl becoming a major draw for sports bettors far and wide, McIngvale was sure not to be outdone.

The soon-to-be 71 year old placed a record-setting bet of $4.5 million on the Bengals to win their first Super Bowl. A Super Bowl 2022 victory for Cincinnati means $7.7 million in Mattress Mack's pocket.

Why did Mattress Mack place such a large bet on Super Bowl 2022 among other sports

Mattress Mack's history with large sports bets stems from his Houston-based furniture store, Gallery Furniture. His bets are a way to help balance out his extreme sales promotions.

His current promotion for the Super Bowl offers a refund for all mattresses and reclining furniture sales should the Bengals emerge victorious. Winning the $7.7 million will help cushion the blow from all the refunds, but if the Rams win Super Bowl 2022, it means McIngvale is out over $4 million of his own money.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell With the Astros advancing, Mattress Mack’s dream of giving away mattresses to his customers, subsidized by $35.6 million in winning Astros futures remains alive.



His $2M bet at Caesars will become $20M if they win, the largest single payoff in legal gambling history. With the Astros advancing, Mattress Mack’s dream of giving away mattresses to his customers, subsidized by $35.6 million in winning Astros futures remains alive. His $2M bet at Caesars will become $20M if they win, the largest single payoff in legal gambling history.

While he can't legally bet in Texas, Mattress Mack took to traveling across the border to Louisiana and placed several bets adding up to around $4.4 million. This is certainly not the first or last time Mack will have a huge promotion during a large sporting event.

He tends to promote similar sales during the Super Bowl dating back to at least 2014. He hasn't always been successful in betting on the right pony but it sure helps bring in the business with people wanting to meet "Mattress Mack" and buy their furniture from the famous salesman.

