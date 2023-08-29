Max Duggan landing spots: 3 teams that should target former TCU QB after Chargers release

Max Duggan is no longer with the Chargers, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The highly-decorated TCU alum had played in two of three preseason games completing half of his passes for 34 yards and a touchdown, but was also sacked three times.

Now, it is highly possible that he rejoins the Chargers as a practice player given the lack of quarterback depth, but if Duggan is indeed gone, there are still prime options for him, like these three teams who badly need a franchise face.

3 NFL teams that make perfect landing spot for Max Duggan

3) Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins will become a free agent after 2023-24

2023 will be a crucial year for the Vikings, as Kirk Cousins enters the final year of his contract. He is already 35 years old, with plenty of mileage on his shoulders, and behind him, the depth chart does not look promising, with Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens being their only other options.

And then there is Max Duggan. His accolades already speak for themselves, so it was surprising that he fell to the last round of the Draft (maybe his performance at the National Championship caused it?). But Duggan has a winning mentality, which is what the Vikings want to replicate from the Cousins era.

2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is only on a one-year contract in Tampa Bay

Has there been a team that has suffered a bigger quarterback downgrade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

During their three years with Tom Brady, the Buccaneers were among the better teams in the NFL, even with their 8-9 record in 2022, which proved to be Brady's last. But Baker Mayfield, whom they named his successor, has been one of the most frustrating quarterbacks ever seen, with flashes of brilliance offset by displays of ineptitude.

Oh, and he could be gone next year. That leaves Kyle Trask and John Wolford - a pitiful pairing. Getting a proven winner like Max Duggan onboard could change that.

1) Washington Commanders

Is Sam Howell really "the guy" in DC?

New owner, old problem for the Washington Commanders.

Josh Harris, has a quarterback problem in his hands. Sam Howell, despite his inexperience, is the starter. But like backups Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm, he does not instill confidence in the team's postseason hopes.

Duggan can solve that problem. His surprising performances at TCU show that he has leadership ability, and it can spark a football revolution in the nation's capital.

