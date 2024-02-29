Max Melton scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Rutgers CB

Rutgers cornerback Max Melton is ready for his next stop in the NFL, as he will be a mid-round prospect to watch out for.

Melton started 40 games for Rutgers over four seasons, declaring for the draft following his senior season.

Both of his parents were Rutgers athletes, with his father playing football and his mother being a part of the women's basketball team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Max Melton scouting report

Max Melton during Rutgers vs. Indiana

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

At 5-foot-11 and weighing 193 pounds, Max Melton has decent size for an NFL cornerback.

He's a versatile cornerback with experience playing as a slot or outside corner. An additional plus to Melton's skill set is he can defend the run well, which not every cornerback can do.

A few knocks on Melton are that he doesn't have good recovery speed and often gets caught with eyes on the quarterback and not the ball.

This season, he recorded 32 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, three interceptions, six pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Max Melton landing spots

Max Melton during Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Max Melton is a versatile defensive back who is expected to be drafted in the middle-to-late rounds. He could become a Day 2 pick, and if not, he is expected to hear his name called on Day 3. It would be a surprise to see him undrafted.

Here are three teams that should take a look at Melton:

#1, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to be led by first-year coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are all about speed and physicality. While we haven't seen Melton run at the combine or his pro day yet, he possesses the physicality that fits the Raiders' mold. Drafting him could be a good piece in the first draft for Pierce.

#2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of questions regarding their secondary. Ryan Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr. are free agents, and Carlton Davis' future with the team is up in the air.

The Bucs could use a cheap mid-round pick to select Melton to answer some uncertainties. Melton also has a tight bond with Bucs defensive back Christian Izien.

#3, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a top defense but could look to add to their secondary in the draft.

Like Las Vegas, Pittsburgh is known for its physicality. The Steelers used their second-round draft pick on Joey Porter Jr. last season, and he flourished. They selected DB Cory Trice in the seventh round, but he missed the entire season due to injury.

Drafting Melton could provide insurance to Trice from last season, and he could fit into the young Pittsburgh secondary.