Maxx Crosby to Eagles: Exploring trade packages for Howie Roseman to land $94,000,000 star

Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby made social media buzz on Tuesday when he shared a quotation on X that read, "Life Is Beautiful," along with an eagle emoji. He has been the subject of a trade rumor to the Philadelphia Eagles in the past few weeks, so his post has only fueled the speculations even more.

Crosby agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension in 2022, so he's still contracted to Las Vegas for an additional two years. No one can completely rule out the prospect of the 27-year-old DE joining Philadelphia before the upcoming season, though, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported recently that his future with the organization is still uncertain.

The Raiders may also be open to trade proposals for their veteran star defender if the correct package of draft picks is presented, since they are reportedly interested in building a team of young players under their new management.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also appears to still be looking to add edge rushing depth to the squad before the 2025 season, despite Philadelphia's resolute defensive effort in its victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Let's examine some trade packages the Eagles may offer the Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby and bring him to Philadelphia in 2025.

Potential trade packages the Eagles can offer the Raiders for Maxx Crosby

It is unlikely that the Las Vegas Raiders will voluntarily let go of Maxx Crosby until they get an offer that is too tempting to refuse. Crosby's persistent contribution to the team's defense was again on show in 2024 when he recorded 7.5 sacks, 54 quarterback pressures and five pass breakups despite missing five games due to an ankle ailment.

The trade package for Crosby could include up to two first-round picks or any two early-round picks if the Eagles were to consider making the move.

A possible trade package for Crosby might include first-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2025, as well as a 2026 second-round selection, according to Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini of The Athletic ahead of the October 2024 trade deadline. Even though the cost seems high, Crosby's output since joining the league in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft makes it worthwhile.

With four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and three seasons with 10 or more sacks in his career, Crosby has emerged as one of the league's most dominant defensive players in recent years.

