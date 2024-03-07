Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce knows how to bring the franchise back to winning ways - he will have to go through Patrick Mahomes in the competetive AFC West division.

Pierce recently made comments on implementing "Mahomes rules," similar to the "Jordan rules," to take down the Super Bowl champions. The Jordan rules was aggressive physical tactics implemented by the Detroit Pistons to stop him. The Raiders HC wants to implement the same for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

On Wednesday, speaking to the reporters, Maxx Crosby revealed his thoughts about Antonio Pierce's "Mahomes rules." Crosby wasn't shy about the approach, and warned it will be carried over to all the teams playing them and also gave the Chiefs quarterback a warning.

"At the end of the day, if we want to win, we got to take him down," Crosby said. "So we're not shy about that. He knows every time I play him, and every time I see him, I'm trying to ruin his day. So that goes for everybody. So yeah, you know, people can take that whatever they want, whatever, but he knows I'm coming for him."

"It's the same. I'm on that energy every time and I know my teammates are as well," Crosby continued. "It's not malicious or whatever... But we play with ill intent sign and we play violent and fast and we plan on doing that for the years to come."

Antonio Pierce sets expectations to become Raiders quarterback

The job is not yet done for Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise hasn't found stability in the quarterback position since Derek Carr's exit. That will be a major aspect they'll look to address in the offseason.

Pierce understands what having a solid player under the center would do to the franchise. Speaking at the NFL combine, the 45-year-old explained he wants a leader and a proven winner as the quarterback for the team.

“I just want a leader," Pierce said. "I want a guy that can lead, that wants to compete. I want a guy that’s not afraid of a challenge because this is a big challenge that we have in front of us."

“I want to go with a proven winner. And somebody that knows what it’s like to grind and go through some adversity,” he added.

The Raiders (13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft) have been linked to Russell Wilson, who'll hit the open market after Denver Broncos release. Pierce could potentially shock the NFL world if he trades up to select a signal caller from the star-studded quarterback class.