Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disappointing season where they finished with a poor record of 6-11. After acquiring Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, expectations were high for the AFC West team, but unfortunately, things didn't work out under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

As a result of it, the franchise parted ways with Derek Carr and now Jimmy Garoppolo is their quarterback. Ahead of the preseason games, Maxx Crosby spoke to the media and expressed his frustration with how the team has performed over the last few years.

Maxx Crosby wants to show his worth in the playoffs

The Las Vegas Raiders star emphasized how he wants to compete in the playoffs and show people how much work he puts in to make himself great. Here's what Maxx Crosby said in the press conference:

"You know, for me, I just worry about the day, you know, I'm worried about getting better today. And then tomorrow when it gets here, I'm worried about that, you know, every single day, I come in here, I think about winning, you know, I don't do this year round to come in and not make the playoffs."

"I'm sick of this sh*t, and I want to keep winning, and I want to get back to the playoffs. I want to be in Cincinnati on the road, you know, in a hostile environment. That's why I play the game. That's why I work the way I work. You know, I come here. And I do you know, I do this all year. And like I said, I want to win championships."

"I want to be at the top of the game. I want to be the number one guy regardless of position. And I work for that every single day. So yeah, you know, I'm fired up for this organization. I love all the people in here and I'm really just trying to, you know, be my best version myself and lead you know, lead by example."

Maxx Crosby was the 106th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has transformed into one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. The Raiders do have a talented roster and can surprise many people this upcoming season, but not many are confident in McDaniels' ability to bring the best out of his team as a head coach.

It will be interesting to see how both Maxx Crosby and the Raiders perform as another poor season can result in multiple changes around the organization.

The Raiders' chances depend on Jimmy Garoppolo's health

Jimmy Garoppolo: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Many questioned the franchise's decision to replace Derek Carr with Garoppolo, as there isn't much of a gap between the two quarterbacks. Moreover, it was revealed that the latter won't be part of the OTAs due to a foot injury and that brought more scrutiny over him.

Although he is now healthy, there are still doubts about Jimmy Garoppolo's health and whether he would be able to play the entire season. If the quarterback gets hurt again then we might see the Raiders having another top draft pick and going after the like Drake Maye.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Las Vegas Raiders and H/T Sportskeeda.