Mecole Hardman trade grades: Rating Chiefs' move for former Jets WR

The New York Jets have traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs. After signing the speedster this past offseason, the Jets struggled to get him involved, and now the two-time Super Bowl champion is back with the team that drafted him.

The Chiefs needed help for Patrick Mahomes, and the addition of Hardman will be a huge boost for the Chiefs. Last season, the 25-year-old wide receiver struggled with injuries, but apart from that he has been healthy for the majority of his career.

Mecole Hardman trade details

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have sent Hardman along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The decision to sign the former Chiefs receiver in the offseason didn't work out well for the New York Jets, and ultimately they had to part ways with him.

Mecole Hardman trade grades:

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs: A+

This is a fantastic move for the Chiefs, who desperately needed a playmaker to help out Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. With Hardman already being familiar with their system, it won't take much time for him to make an impact.

With Kadarius Toney, Jerrick McKinnon, and Hardman, the Chiefs can run numerous trick plays. After losing in Week 1, the defending Super Bowl champions have won five straight games, and with this move have put themselves in a great position to extend their winning streak.

Jets: C

As mentioned earlier, the decision to sign Mecole Hardman turned out to be the wrong one for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers' injury didn't help them either but parting ways with a player of Hardman's caliber for such low value cannot be seen as a good deal. He only had one reception for six yards on three targets during his tenure with the AFC East team.

Hopefully, the likes of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb step up to help out Garrett Wilson, as they need all of them to be at their best for the remainder of the season.

Mecole Hardman contract details

In free agency, Hardman signed a one-year $4 million deal with the New York Jets. As per Spotrac, he had a $2,500,000 signing bonus and $3,580,000 in guaranteed money.

Now that he is traded to the Chiefs there is a possibility that he could sign a contract extension as well, if he plays well and provides good production.